UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shamma Al Mazrui Receives Iraqi Minister Of Youth And Sports

Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Sun 23rd May 2021 | 09:30 PM

Shamma Al Mazrui receives Iraqi Minister of Youth and Sports

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd May, 2021) Shamma bint Sohail Faris Al Mazrui, Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Vice-Chair of the Arab Youth Centre, today received Adnan Dirjal, Iraqi Minister of Youth and sports, during his visit to the centre in Abu Dhabi.

Dirjal’s delegation, which includes Mudhafar Al Jbori, Ambassador of Iraq to the UAE, and Fouad Ghazi Thajil, First Secretary of the Embassy, was received by Saeed Al Nazari, Director-General of the Federal Youth Authority and CEO of Strategy at the Centre.

During the visit, Al Mazrui presented the UAE’s model of investing in the nation’s youth, which focusses on empowerment, engagement, capacity building and creating an environment that supports innovation.

Both sides then discussed their cooperation and ways of further collaborating in youth projects and initiatives, which will improve youth performance and promote their regional role in achieving development in the two countries.

"We are happy about this visit, which supports the profound historic ties between the two countries established by the Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan," Al Mazrui said, highlighting the keenness of the UAE’s leadership to move forward their overall bilateral relations.

"There are several similarities between Emirati and Iraqi youths in terms of culture, roots and common values, strengthened by their joint ambitions to achieve sustainable development in their countries. This cooperation will also help ensure a better future for generations to come in both countries, through our keenness to employ each other’s expertise, acquire new skills and build our capacities to find creative solutions to current challenges and transform them into opportunities," she added.

Related Topics

Sports Iraq UAE Abu Dhabi Visit Ghazi Arab

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed chairs meeting of Executive Co ..

53 minutes ago

1 hour ago

Hope Probe set to commence two-year science missio ..

1 hour ago

Sultan bin Ahmed chairs ADBO of AQU Communication ..

2 hours ago

Tourism, Archaeology Department aims to make UAQ a ..

3 hours ago

Director-General of Emirates Health Services visit ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.