Shamma Al Mazrui receives Iraqi Minister of Youth and Sports

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd May, 2021) Shamma bint Sohail Faris Al Mazrui, Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Vice-Chair of the Arab Youth Centre, today received Adnan Dirjal, Iraqi Minister of Youth and sports, during his visit to the centre in Abu Dhabi.

Dirjal’s delegation, which includes Mudhafar Al Jbori, Ambassador of Iraq to the UAE, and Fouad Ghazi Thajil, First Secretary of the Embassy, was received by Saeed Al Nazari, Director-General of the Federal Youth Authority and CEO of Strategy at the Centre.

During the visit, Al Mazrui presented the UAE’s model of investing in the nation’s youth, which focusses on empowerment, engagement, capacity building and creating an environment that supports innovation.

Both sides then discussed their cooperation and ways of further collaborating in youth projects and initiatives, which will improve youth performance and promote their regional role in achieving development in the two countries.

"We are happy about this visit, which supports the profound historic ties between the two countries established by the Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan," Al Mazrui said, highlighting the keenness of the UAE’s leadership to move forward their overall bilateral relations.

"There are several similarities between Emirati and Iraqi youths in terms of culture, roots and common values, strengthened by their joint ambitions to achieve sustainable development in their countries. This cooperation will also help ensure a better future for generations to come in both countries, through our keenness to employ each other’s expertise, acquire new skills and build our capacities to find creative solutions to current challenges and transform them into opportunities," she added.