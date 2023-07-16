Shamma bint Mohammed meets Emirati students in United Kingdom

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jul, 2023) Sheikha Dr. Shamma bint Mohammed bin Khalid Al Nahyan, Chairperson of the board of Directors of the Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalid Al Nahyan Cultural and Educational Institutions, praised the role of Emirati students abroad in representing their country and their knowledge and scientific contributions to the UAE.

During her meeting with Emirati students on scholarships in the United Kingdom, Sheikha Dr.

Shamma bint Mohammed said that scholarships positively affect national identity, as they enable Emirati students to understand the diversity of the world and accept cultural differences, which in turn enhances the spirit of tolerance and coexistence in Emirati society.

For their part, the students reviewed their experiences during the term of their studies, expressing their appreciation and gratitude for the invitation of Sheikha Dr. Shamma bint Mohammed bin Khalid Al Nahyan.