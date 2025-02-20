- Home
Muhammad Irfan Published February 20, 2025 | 02:30 PM
GENEVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Feb, 2025) Sheikha Dr. Shamma bint Mohammed bin Khalid Al Nahyan, a member of the United Nations Economic and Social Council, participated in the UNOG Director-General's annual meeting with civil society from around the world.
The meeting, held recently at the United Nations Office at Geneva (UNOG), focused on the priorities and activities of the United Nations Office and the role of civil society in addressing global challenges. Discussions emphasised the need for closer cooperation between the UN and civil society institutions to foster peace, coexistence, and community resilience in an era of rapid global transformations.
Following the meeting, Sheikha Dr. Shamma added, “There is no civil society without tolerance, and no tolerance without a society of knowledge and good governance.”
She highlighted the increasing influence of social media on daily life, noting its dual role in amplifying voices and spreading hate speech. While acknowledging social media platforms’ efforts to combat hate speech, she stressed that real protection lies in individual and collective awareness.
“The true defence against hate speech is building consciousness—this is where civil society institutions play a vital role,” she added.
Sheikha Dr. Shamma also highlighted the UAE’s comprehensive strategy to combat hate speech, citing the 2015 Anti-Discrimination and Hatred Law, which criminalises content that threatens national unity or incites religious or ethnic hatred.
She emphasised the pioneering establishment of the Ministry of Tolerance, the first of its kind globally, which actively promotes a culture of tolerance and coexistence.
She further noted that the UAE’s civil society organisations play a crucial role in supporting state efforts through workshops, seminars, and awareness campaigns aimed at fostering understanding and respect. “The UAE is home to over 200 nationalities living in harmony, and our commitment to tolerance is embedded in our national vision,” she stated.
