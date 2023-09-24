Shamma bint Sultan launches ‘The Climate Tribe’ global platform for climate Action

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Sep, 2023) Sheikha Shamma bint Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, President and CEO of UAE Independent Climate Change Accelerators (UICCA), has launched ‘The Climate Tribe’, a UAE-based social enterprise dedicated to inspiring climate action through dynamic storytelling, immersive community engagement and radical collaboration.

Bridging the local and the global, The Climate Tribe highlights the journeys and achievements of changemakers, innovators, and philanthropists from around the world to galvanise communities in the UAE, while shining a light on the inherent sustainable practices, ecological heritage, and natural wonders of the middle East.

The Climate Tribe comprises three main components, including an integrated multimedia platform that blends visual, audio and editorial content across 14 key themes, ranging from alternative energy and circular economy to green materials and diversity and inclusion. The platform is complemented by a diverse programme of large-scale events and focused workshops to activate and engage key segments of society to build more conscious living habits. The final element of The Climate Tribe will be introduced in early 2024.

Sheikha Shamma bint Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, President and CEO of The Climate Tribe, said, “Over the last few years, we have heard countless stories of people who are making an incredible impact in their communities, and yet, many of these stories remain untold. Our ambition with The Climate Tribe is to create a digital and physical space where those journeys are not only shared authentically and organically, but where they can inspire others to follow suit.

”

Sheikha Shamma unveiled The Climate Tribe to a curated group of industry leaders, entrepreneurs, creatives and climate advocates at a supper club co-hosted by DP World, Global Impact Partner for the initiative. The event took place at the Goals House in New York City, on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly and Climate Week NYC 2023, underscoring the global importance of climate action and sustainable development.

In tandem with the New York Climate launch, The Climate Tribe hosted a supper club in Abu Dhabi at Manarat Al Saadiyat. This intimate dinner highlighted The Climate Tribe’s goals while facilitating feedback discussions centred on accelerating positive environmental action.

Additionally, as part of The Climate Tribe's commitment to immersive collective engagement, the initiative will kick off its inaugural group project on 25th September, 2023, with an interactive Eco-Living Workshop Series. The first of many, this sustainable planting workshop exemplifies the hands-on approach and inclusive principles the organisation will embody as it seeks to empower individuals and communities.

The Climate Tribe's launch marks a significant step forward in the global fight against climate change. With its focus on storytelling and community impact, it is poised to make a lasting impact on the journey towards a more sustainable future.