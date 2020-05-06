Shamma bint Sultan promotes female leadership in wake of COVID-19

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th May, 2020) Sheikha Shamma bint Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, CEO of Alliances for Global Sustainability, the Founder of the "Circle of Hope" Foundation and Co-Founder of Aurora50, highlighted the new coronavirus pandemic as the social and economic crisis underlining existing challenges in gender parity, during a session titled, ‘The Role of Women in a Post COVID-19 World’.

The session, held online for the first time, is part of the Ramadan Pioneer Series, by Dubai Future academy, DFAc, an initiative by Dubai Future Foundation, DFF. This year’s Ramadan Pioneer Series titled, ‘Life after the COVID-19’, aims to bring awareness about the implications of the new virus in different sectors of society, identify key takeaways and build a reliable plan of action for future challenges and opportunities.

Sheikha Shamma shed light on the impact of the pandemic on the lives of women in business and society, and shared best practices on how to empower female leaders in government, the workplace and community, post COVID-19.

The open session convened ministers, government and private representatives including Omar Sultan Al-Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Sheikha Dr. Alia Bint Humaid AlQassimi, Social Development Expert at Community Development Authority, and Khalfan Belhoul, CEO of Dubai Future Foundation, to showcase the regional efforts and initiatives implemented towards achieving gender equality across vital sectors, and brought together more than 200 attendees from 20 countries.

Despite the majority of hurdles facing this pandemic, Sheikha Shamma reiterated there is a distinct disparity in the level of female representatives in the decision-making levels. According to a World Economic Forum report, women comprise 70 percent of frontline healthcare workers globally, however, only 25 percent of leadership roles are held by women.

Today, enterprises, from multinational corporations, MNCs, to small-medium enterprises, SMEs, have been and continue to be impacted by COVID-19 in the form of pay cuts, redundancies and closures across the board.

Sheikha Shamma presented the pandemic as an opportunity for companies to reset and congregate a taskforce of their own.

She said, "With the right representation, organisations can build a leadership team to determine the best course of action for business and for all employees. It is critical that women have a voice on these teams and boards that allow them to utilise their experience and insights to anticipate challenges in order to implement right policies and measures to overcome hurdles - not just in times of crisis, but every single day of the year."

Identifying the main barriers preventing the progression of women into leadership positions, Sheikha Shamma also spoke of the "20 for 2020" initiative, recently launched by Aurora50, that has set the wheels in motion towards increasing female representation at board-level across the UAE. By engaging a solid partner network, the tailored programme offers women a tangible roadmap to securing board of director positions, including training and workshops, executive coaching, mentorship, and hands-on board experience.

Sheikha Dr. Alia bint Humaid AlQassimi, emphasised on the importance of networking, specifically for women, in order to achieve leadership roles and affirmed that the key to success lies in other women helping and supporting one other.

For his part, Khalfan Belhoul, highlighted the initiatives taken to increase the leading role of women across the Foundation, whether through managing one of the largest innovation ecosystems in the region, or by leading a global afflicted Centre in collaboration with the World Economic Forum. Currently women account for more than 50% of the Foundation’s employees, with responsibilities that span across all levels.