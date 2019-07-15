Shamma bint Sultan’s ‘Circle of Hope’ NGO expands across UAE

(@imziishan)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Jul, 2019) Abu Dhabi-based NGO, Circle of Hope, today announced that it has been registered as a Foundation with the UAE Ministry of Community Development, in a move that enables the entity to further expand its charitable work across the country and beyond.

The NGO, known for its acclaimed social initiatives such as Wanna Read? Beacon of Hope, and the Women’s Empowerment and Equality board, was founded by Sheikha Shamma bint Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan to impact youth and women by encouraging literacy, promoting a culture of philanthropy and empowerment through education.

Beacon of Hope, which takes solar-light kits to children in impoverished or war-torn areas, has distributed 10,000 beacons-in-a-box across 10 countries in three continents since the initiative began in 2016. More than 25 partners and contributors to the programme include the United Nations, the UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, the UAE Ministry of Youth, the Emirates Foundation and the Emirates Red Crescent.

Wanna Read? helps hospitalised children of all ages through the healing and rehabilitation process, encouraging them to enjoy books. More than 8,500 books and 20 trolleys have been donated to hospitals across the UAE.

Speaking about the foundation’s registration, Sheikha Shamma said, "The expansion of Circle of Hope marks a monumental milestone for me and my team. Contributing towards the UAE’s philanthropic culture has always been a passion of mine, and to see all of our efforts come to fruition truly inspires us to continue our work in providing children of the world with the opportunity to thrive."

Hessa Bint Essa Buhumaid, UAE Minister of Community Development, said, "Non-profit organisations such as Circle of Hope are vital to promoting a culture of social responsibility. A firm advocate of investing in community development, Sheikha Shamma bint Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan is spearheading initiatives that are helping to raise awareness of the need to build a sustainable future."

The Abu Dhabi Government has encouraged the development of the sector with a series of initiatives to support the set-up and growth of social enterprises. In February 2019, the Department of Community Development established Ma’an with the aim of bringing together the government, the private sector, and civil society to support a culture of social contribution and participation.