Shamma bint Sultan’s sustainability leadership recognised by UK Moller Institute

CAMBRIDGE, UK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Jul, 2019) Sheikha Shamma bint Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, a University of Cambridge Institute for Sustainability Leadership,CISL, Master’s graduate, has been recognised with a personal quotation installed at the prestigious Moller Institute at Churchill College, where many of the world’s business leaders come to learn. The quotation, which reads "It is our collective duty to lead responsibly to create a better world for future generations", is displayed alongside quotes from Michelle Obama and Sir Winston Churchill at the Institute.

Sheikha Shamma’s quotation derives from her long-standing contributions to supporting and furthering the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals through business, philanthropic and academic endeavours. As CEO of Alliances for Global Sustainability, an organisation she founded, Sheikha Shamma brings the private and public sectors together to develop sustainable solutions across various industries. She is also the founder of Circle of Hope, an NGO focused on using education as a platform to introduce women and youth to new opportunities. This foundation manages active initiatives such as ‘Wanna Read?’, which promotes healing through reading for children in hospitals and has provided over 8,500 books for young patients, and Beacon of Hope, which has supplied solar-light kits to more than 10,000 children in 10 countries and which was recognised at the 2018 United Nations Solutions Summit. She also founded the Women’s Empowerment and Equality board,WEEB, which works to promote gender equality in the business world across the UAE.

Sheikha Shamma’s quotation was unveiled today at the Moller Institute in the presence of her Master’s cohort, which includes Gillian Secrett, CEO of the Moller Institute and Fellow of Churchill College. The unveiling ceremony was attended by Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Sheikh Khalifa bin Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan and Professor Dame Athene Donald, Master of Churchill College.

Sheikha Shamma said: "I am honoured to be here in Cambridge today to witness the unveiling of my quotation which is displayed alongside those of leaders who have helped to change the world.

As an Emirati woman, it is a privilege to be represented here and I hope these words will be a source of inspiration for future female leaders from the Arab world and beyond, and to all those who study at and visit this great institution."

"I am also very honoured to be sharing this special moment with my cohort from CISL who are all dedicated to the ideals of sustainability. As a group, we have decided to work together to create a legacy project for future generations. We’re a sustainability exchange – through which we as a group will give our time voluntarily to help support social enterprises, start-ups and small and medium-sized enterprises globally on their sustainability journey. These are organisations which would otherwise have limited or no access to sustainability expertise, but which have a significant role to play in advancing progress for their people, and the communities they serve."

"I believe everyone needs to play a part to ensure that future generations have the same opportunities and environmental privileges that we have enjoyed, or better. I have seen development take place with my own eyes and I firmly believe that, with a clear vision and with dedication, anything is possible."

Gillian Secrett, CEO of the Moller Institute, explained, "I met Sheikha Shamma as a fellow student on our Master’s at CISL, and we instantly connected through our shared passion, and responsibility towards future generations by embracing the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals through business and academia. The quotations on the walls in our Institute have inspired thousands of global senior and aspiring leaders learning here in Cambridge. By adding Sheikha Shamma’s words we hope to further inspire responsible leadership for a better world."

Abdulla Al Kaabi, the UAE Cultural Attaché, said "It is wonderful to see Emirati youth represented here through this quote in the Moller Institute at Churchill College, in the University of Cambridge. Sheikha Shamma represents a generation of Emiratis determined to make a change and we are very happy she is exemplifying that to our friends here in the UK."