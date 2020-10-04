Shams collaborates with Canon to organise workshops for creative entrepreneurs

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Oct, 2020) Sharjah Media City, Shams, in cooperation with "Canon", organised a free workshop to support entrepreneurs and emerging talents.

The workshop focused on training participants how to master both the technical and creative aspects of digital videography, and how to use professional and cinematic video camera; enabling them to take their skills to professional levels.

The workshop, which was held remotely, educated participants on the correct use of camera technologies and methods for taking professional videos. The workshop was presented by Paul Atkinson, a Trainer and Product Specialist in Canon Europe, the United Kingdom, is a member of the Product Management Team that helps bring new products to the market. More than 180 participants registered in the workshop.

Atkinson showcased a full line of professional compact video cameras, and the Cinema EOS series, which helped participants to better understand Canon product technologies and accessories.

Shihab Al Hammadi, Director of Sharjah Media City (Shams), said, "We seek, through these online training workshops, to support entrepreneurs and cultivate emerging talents. We strive to help them broaden their expertise and develop their capabilities, by collaborating with global experts."

Al Hammadi added that Shams, in its role in serving the community, is keen on spreading knowledge among individuals in various fields of the media and creative sector. "This plays a positive impact on their professionalism and expertise, and enables them to reach new heights in their creative careers," he noted.