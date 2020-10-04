UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shams Collaborates With Canon To Organise Workshops For Creative Entrepreneurs

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 04th October 2020 | 06:15 PM

Shams collaborates with Canon to organise workshops for creative entrepreneurs

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Oct, 2020) Sharjah Media City, Shams, in cooperation with "Canon", organised a free workshop to support entrepreneurs and emerging talents.

The workshop focused on training participants how to master both the technical and creative aspects of digital videography, and how to use professional and cinematic video camera; enabling them to take their skills to professional levels.

The workshop, which was held remotely, educated participants on the correct use of camera technologies and methods for taking professional videos. The workshop was presented by Paul Atkinson, a Trainer and Product Specialist in Canon Europe, the United Kingdom, is a member of the Product Management Team that helps bring new products to the market. More than 180 participants registered in the workshop.

Atkinson showcased a full line of professional compact video cameras, and the Cinema EOS series, which helped participants to better understand Canon product technologies and accessories.

Shihab Al Hammadi, Director of Sharjah Media City (Shams), said, "We seek, through these online training workshops, to support entrepreneurs and cultivate emerging talents. We strive to help them broaden their expertise and develop their capabilities, by collaborating with global experts."

Al Hammadi added that Shams, in its role in serving the community, is keen on spreading knowledge among individuals in various fields of the media and creative sector. "This plays a positive impact on their professionalism and expertise, and enables them to reach new heights in their creative careers," he noted.

Related Topics

Europe Sharjah United Kingdom Market Media

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid establishes Higher Committee f ..

51 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid offers condolences to Emir of ..

1 hour ago

One year to go: Switzerland to take off for Expo 2 ..

1 hour ago

Israel records 2,557 new coronavirus cases

2 hours ago

EAD organises a webinar on Arabian Oryx conservati ..

2 hours ago

World’s largest fountain to launch in Dubai

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.