Shams Joins Forces With Connected Circles To Bring Knowledge, Experience, And Business Processes From Amsterdam To Middle East

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 26th July 2020 | 07:30 PM

Shams joins forces with Connected Circles to bring knowledge, experience, and business processes from Amsterdam to Middle East

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Jul, 2020) Sharjah Media City, Shams, a world-class media hub for innovative facilities and services, joined forces with Connected Circles, an Amsterdam-based company which helps retain and attract talents, boost brands reach, and gain trust through transparency, consistency, and relevant content. The joint venture aims to bring the knowledge, experience, and business processes from Amsterdam to the middle East.

Dr. Khalid Omar Al Midfa, Chairman of Shams, said, "We are delighted to have entered into this business venture with Connected Circles, who share our vision to build a better world with a sustainable, conscious, and inclusive future. With the combined forces of Shams and Connected Circles, we can create new opportunities and foster a knowledge-based operation under the wings of the Shams model. The agreement will enable us to jumpstart our innovative agenda which is in line with our vision to be a world-class hub for media and creativity in the region.

Moreover, it will allow us to create interactive digital content for various digital platforms."

Mylena Pierremont, Founder and CEO of Connected Circles, echoed Al Midfa’s sentiments, saying, "We are absolutely delighted by the innovation and culture at the heart of Sharjah Media City’s mission. There couldn’t be a better place for us to go. This agreement will allow us to collaborate creatively with Shams, working from one central hub to manage clients across all of the UAE, whilst creating opportunities for local media talent."

The joint venture between Shams and Connected Circles will operate in the UAE and the greater Middle Eastern region and has a shared objective to help innovative leaders become more visible in the industry.

More Stories From Middle East

