UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shams Launches Package For Women Entrepreneurs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 17th August 2020 | 10:00 PM

Shams launches package for women entrepreneurs

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Aug, 2020) Sharjah Media City, Shams, launched a special package to support women entrepreneurs, aiming to empower them and develop their businesses, on the occasion of Emirati Women's Day, which is celebrated on the 28th of August every year.

This package provides businesswomen with the opportunity to establish their companies, with reductions in fees by 50 per cent for any commercial business license, and 30 per cent when renewing the license. The package includes all commercial activities provided by Shams for businesswomen.

Shihab Al Hammadi, Director of Shams, stressed Shams' keenness to empower women in general, and Emirati women in particular, while providing smart and innovative solutions that ensure a suitable work environment for them to launch their own projects easily and at the lowest possible costs.

Shihab Al Hammadi has lauded the initiatives and support provided by Shams to female entrepreneurs, stressing that it comes in line with its strategy and vision to discover and develop women’s talents, in line with the requirements of the local and global market, contributing in supporting the economy in the emirate.

The initiative to support businesswomen, targeting all women over the age of 19, will continue until the middle of next month, with all commercial activities for women who apply for new licenses in Shams, from August 16 to September 15, 2020.

Related Topics

Business Sharjah August September Women 2020 Market Media All From

Recent Stories

SCCI explores post-COVID-19 industrial sector plan ..

6 minutes ago

World Muslim Communities Council highlights suppor ..

6 minutes ago

Warsaw becomes 25th European city to return to Emi ..

6 minutes ago

Japan ramps up aid to Mauritius after oil spill

37 seconds ago

Electricity issues of district Haripur would be re ..

38 seconds ago

District Administration inspects 223 hotels, 230 s ..

40 seconds ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.