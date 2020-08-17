Shams launches package for women entrepreneurs

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Aug, 2020) Sharjah Media City, Shams, launched a special package to support women entrepreneurs, aiming to empower them and develop their businesses, on the occasion of Emirati Women's Day, which is celebrated on the 28th of August every year.

This package provides businesswomen with the opportunity to establish their companies, with reductions in fees by 50 per cent for any commercial business license, and 30 per cent when renewing the license. The package includes all commercial activities provided by Shams for businesswomen.

Shihab Al Hammadi, Director of Shams, stressed Shams' keenness to empower women in general, and Emirati women in particular, while providing smart and innovative solutions that ensure a suitable work environment for them to launch their own projects easily and at the lowest possible costs.

Shihab Al Hammadi has lauded the initiatives and support provided by Shams to female entrepreneurs, stressing that it comes in line with its strategy and vision to discover and develop women’s talents, in line with the requirements of the local and global market, contributing in supporting the economy in the emirate.

The initiative to support businesswomen, targeting all women over the age of 19, will continue until the middle of next month, with all commercial activities for women who apply for new licenses in Shams, from August 16 to September 15, 2020.