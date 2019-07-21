UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shams Power Achieves 1 Million Man-hours Without Lost Time Injuries

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 21st July 2019 | 10:15 PM

Shams Power achieves 1 million man-hours without lost time injuries

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Jul, 2019) In June 2019, Shams Power Company successfully reached one million man-hours without any lost time injuries.

"Reaching one million man-hours without lost time injuries is not something that just anyone can achieve. This would not have been possible without the proper mindset, the supervision of all critical activities, and the adherence to HSE policies and procedures," said Majed Al Awadhi, General Manager, Shams Power Company.

The company is a solar power plant located in the Al Dhafrah Region, 120km from Abu Dhabi. It began operations in 2013 as the first concentrated solar power plant in the MENA region and the largest in the world. The plant displaces about 175,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide per year, which is equivalent to planting 1.

5 million trees or removing 15,000 cars from Abu Dhabi’s roads.

Concentrated solar power is a proven method for using the sun’s energy to generate electricity. It is one of the most efficient and cost effective methods of generating clean energy from the sun. Concentrated solar power systems use mirrors to focus a large area of sunlight onto a much smaller area.

Lost time injuries are defined as an occurrence that results in a fatality, permanent disability and productive time lost from work during a certain period. This is often used as a measure of the safety of a business, and this achievement is a result of the company's commitment to prioritise the highest industry standards with regard to health and safety.

Related Topics

World Electricity Business Company Abu Dhabi June 2019 All From Industry (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

UAE to host Economic, Investment and Trade Forum i ..

46 minutes ago

GCAA implements Alcohol Testing Programme at all c ..

2 hours ago

EXCLUSIVE: ‘UAE to become a shining pearl along ..

3 hours ago

Chinese culture an integral part of global culture ..

3 hours ago

Net purchases of foreign investors reach AED1 bill ..

3 hours ago

AED100 million in contracts for network extension ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.