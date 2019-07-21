Shams Power achieves 1 million man-hours without lost time injuries

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Jul, 2019) In June 2019, Shams Power Company successfully reached one million man-hours without any lost time injuries.

"Reaching one million man-hours without lost time injuries is not something that just anyone can achieve. This would not have been possible without the proper mindset, the supervision of all critical activities, and the adherence to HSE policies and procedures," said Majed Al Awadhi, General Manager, Shams Power Company.

The company is a solar power plant located in the Al Dhafrah Region, 120km from Abu Dhabi. It began operations in 2013 as the first concentrated solar power plant in the MENA region and the largest in the world. The plant displaces about 175,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide per year, which is equivalent to planting 1.

5 million trees or removing 15,000 cars from Abu Dhabi’s roads.

Concentrated solar power is a proven method for using the sun’s energy to generate electricity. It is one of the most efficient and cost effective methods of generating clean energy from the sun. Concentrated solar power systems use mirrors to focus a large area of sunlight onto a much smaller area.

Lost time injuries are defined as an occurrence that results in a fatality, permanent disability and productive time lost from work during a certain period. This is often used as a measure of the safety of a business, and this achievement is a result of the company's commitment to prioritise the highest industry standards with regard to health and safety.