Shams screens '218: Behind The Wall of Silence' at 06 Mall

(@FahadShabbir)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th May, 2021) Based on its pioneering role in promoting media and film production in the UAE and the region and creating more opportunities for innovators in the field, Sharjah Media City (Shams) launched the special screening of "218: Behind The Wall of Silence".

The film is the first work made by the audience at the level of the Arab world within the initiative the "Emirati Artistic Experiment" launched by Shams in early 2019.

This came during a press conference on Monday, at 06 Mall in the Emirate of Sharjah, in the presence of Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Media Council, Dr. Khalid Al Midfa, Chairman of Sharjah Media City (Shams), and Shihab Al Hammadi, Director of Shams.

The press conference also witnessed the attendance of the film team, Nahla Al Fahd, the director of the film, along with Habib Ghuloom, Mari Al Halyan, Mansour Al Faily, Amal Mohammed, Abdullah bin Haider, Haifa Al Ali, and Fatima Jassim, in addition to several media representatives in the UAE and the region.

The film is part of the "Emirati Artistic Experience" initiative launched by Sharjah Media City (Shams) in cooperation with the "Arab Format Lab" company to produce the first work made by the public in the Arab world, embodying the vision and directives of the wise leadership aimed at supporting young talents and creators.

The film will be shown to the public in cinemas starting from Thursday 20th May, 2021. Empire Entertainment, the foreign arm of Empire International, is distributing the film in the UAE.

On the occasion, Dr. Al Midfa said, "Shams is working to achieve the vision and directions of the wise leadership aimed at making a qualitative leap in the economic scene in the Emirate of Sharjah and the UAE through the development of many vital sectors. The media, cinematographic and creative production sectors are at the top of our priorities because of their importance in creating economic prominence and cultural and artistic momentum in the Emirati society."

He added, "We are proud to produce and release the first movie (218) made by the public at the level of the Arab world and the first productions of the ambitious (Emirati Artistic Experience) initiative, through which we aim to establish a unique film industry that will be a mirror for the Emirati and Arab society. In addition to creating a new generation of film professionals employing their creative and innovative ideas in producing films and other artistic works that enhance the cultural and civilisational position of the UAE in front of the world."