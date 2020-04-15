Shams strengthens digital presence by conducting online workshops

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Apr, 2020) Sharjah Media City, Shams, has announced reinforcing its digital presence by conducting several online workshops.

In light of the current situation, Shams is ensuring easy and effective registration of new businesses online, without requiring business owners to step out of their homes.

The "Online Photoshop Workshop by Adobe" successfully attracted a number of participants and proved instrumental in educating participants on the usage of the software and its tools and was an interactive session that helped enhance user experience.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Khalid Al Midfa, Chairman of Sharjah Media City, Shams, said, "We will continue to organise workshops during this time which will shed light on a variety of subjects. The online workshops are held for free with the intention of giving back to the community, invest in new talents and further refine skills of those individuals seeking to embark on their entrepreneurial journey.

Al Midfa added, "The workshops will cover technical subjects and other fields related to skills development, targeted to various segments of the society and focused on enhancing productivity and effectiveness along with providing a digital learning opportunity."

Shams’ is constantly working towards identifying new talents and providing facilities that can assist in honing skills. Established as a hub for innovation and creativity, Shams believes in developing talents by organising a series of workshops and training courses. In 2019 Shams provided training to over 600 individuals and is working towards increasing the number using a systematic training plan.