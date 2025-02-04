Shams To Launch Its Creative Festival
Muhammad Irfan Published February 04, 2025 | 05:15 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Feb, 2025) SHARJAH,4th February, 2025 (WAM) – Sharjah Media City (Shams) announced the completion of all arrangements in preparation for the launch of the 3rd "Shams Creative Fest", on Thursday, at its business centre during the period from 6th to 9th February.
The festival includes a number of events, live musical performances, art exhibitions, cultural and entertainment workshops, in addition to screening a group of films.
The festival will honour the winners of Shams Award for Arabic Content, that aims to celebrate creators who have enriched Arabic content and made a positive impact in their fields. The award comes in appreciation of the efforts made to promote the Arabic language and culture on digital and media platforms, and encourage innovation and creativity in various fields.
Sarah Al Amoudi, member of the festival's organising committee, confirmed that the event reflects Shams' commitment to supporting small and medium-sized business owners, entrepreneurs and innovators, noting that the festival's timing during the weekend aims to attract the largest number of visitors from different categories, to spend a unique experience that combines innovation, entertainment and culture.
The festival, which lasts for four consecutive days, offers shows, events, art exhibitions and workshops, in addition to enjoying a wide range of foods offered by food stalls located in the festival.
