Shams to organise third Creative Fest from February 6-9

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jan, 2025) Sharjah Media City "Shams" announced the organisation of the third edition of Shams Creative Fest from 6-9 February 2025, at Shams Business Centre.

The festival will witness wide participation from owners of small and medium enterprises and entrepreneurs, in addition to a number of talented and creative people in various fields, with the aim of supporting them and highlighting their projects, talents and various activities.

Shams Creative Fest will witness the honouring of the winners of the Shams Award for Arabic Content. This award aims to celebrate creative individuals who have enriched Arabic content and made a positive impact in their fields. It comes in appreciation of efforts made to promote the Arabic language and culture on digital and media platforms, encouraging innovation and creativity across various domains.

Sharjah Media City has invited entrepreneurs and creative thinkers to participate in Shams Creative Fest. The festival serves as a distinguished platform to showcase innovations and pioneering projects to a broad audience of investors, experts, and specialists. This opportunity allows participants to explore potential collaborations and highlight their creativity, contributing to the development of the economic and cultural scene.

Rashid Abdullah Al Obaid, Director of Sharjah Media City (Shams), stated that organising Shams Creative Fest aligns with Shams' strategy to support entrepreneurs and owners of emerging projects. The festival provides a platform for displaying various projects and creativity, fostering an environment that inspires local innovators and artists.

Al Obaid emphasised that the festival is a vital opportunity for participants and artists to embrace their innovative ideas and projects.

It aims to stimulate their pioneering spirit, helping them explore sources of inspiration and unleash their potential for peak performance. This, in turn, contributes to creating a positive impact on society. Visitors will also have the chance to meet innovators and talents while participating in various events offered by the festival.

Al Obaid confirmed that previous editions of Shams Creative Fest achieved remarkable success, featuring diverse local participation and large audiences. The continuation of the festival serves as a foundation for an entrepreneurial approach that adopts innovative ideas, enhances creative industries, and spreads the spirit of leadership. It aims to drive business growth supported by Sharjah Media City, enabling institutions and individuals to enhance societal welfare, boost economic performance, and improve competitive capabilities.

The festival will run for four consecutive days from 17:00 to 23:00, offering a rich mix of events. Attendees can enjoy live musical performances, art exhibitions, cultural and entertainment workshops, as well as film screenings suitable for different age groups. food stalls will present a wide variety of culinary delights for visitors to savor.

Visitors to the festival will also have the opportunity to participate in interactive competitions and enter a draw for valuable prizes.

Shams Creativity Festival will feature captivating musical performances by renowned artists and musicians from across the Arab world. These performances will showcase a diversity of melodies and rhythms, reflecting the richness of Arab heritage while blending contemporary musical styles. A unique artistic experience awaits the audience in a creative atmosphere that harmonises entrepreneurship, culture, and art.