UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shamsa Bint Hamdan Allocates AED5 Million From ‘Ataya’ Proceeds For Treatment Of Injured Children In Lebanon’s Explosion

Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Thu 06th August 2020 | 08:00 PM

Shamsa bint Hamdan allocates AED5 million from ‘Ataya’ proceeds for treatment of injured children in Lebanon’s explosion

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Aug, 2020) H.H. Sheikha Shamsa bint Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, wife of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in the Western Region, Assistant to the Chairman of the ERC for Women’s Affairs, and Chairperson of the Higher Committee for Ataya initiative, has directed that AED5 million from the proceeds of the 9th edition of the "Ataya" charity exhibition be allocated to the treatment of injured children in Lebanon’s explosion.

The proceeds of the 9th edition of the Ataya exhibition had been allocated earlier to treat children with congenital deformations in many countries.

The Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, stated that Sheikha Shamsa’s directives are in solidarity with the Lebanese people following the disaster and reflect her keenness to support the affected children.

The ERC noted that it is drafting a detailed plan to ensure maximum benefit for the children from this initiative in cooperation with the humanitarian aid office in the UAE Embassy in Beirut and the relevant authorities in Lebanon. This initiative will make the required difference in the support of the children, it said.

The ERC added that it will also work on enlarging the scope of the beneficiaries.

Related Topics

Injured UAE Wife Beirut Lebanon Women From Million

Recent Stories

Motion on Kashmir in NSW Parliament good omen: AJK ..

2 hours ago

Huawei revenue swelled to US$64.3 billion by spann ..

2 hours ago

EPay Punjab app sets New record, over Rs1.82 Billi ..

2 hours ago

Fujairah reports decrease in accidents related to ..

2 hours ago

Face shields now required for Cebu Pacific passeng ..

2 hours ago

CCI decides to transfer NCHD, BECS schools, teache ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.