Shanghai accelerates development of robotics industry

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Feb, 2025) SHANGHAI, 24th February, 2025 (WAM) - Shanghai's robotics industry is witnessing rapid advancements, driven by the integration of artificial intelligence technologies.

According to the Shanghai Media Group (SMG), at the robot dog simulation training ground of Shanghai University, students are actively engaging with quadruped robots that exhibit agile movements, including rolling over, bowing in greeting for the New Year, and navigating obstacles. These advancements underscore the city's commitment to fostering innovation across a range of applications.

Meanwhile, research and development in the field of humanoid robotics is progressing at a fast pace. In laboratory settings, significant strides are being made in humanoid robot bionics and biomechanics, with efforts underway to establish industry-wide standardisation.

In a major development, the newly established Shanghai Baoshan SHU General Intelligent Robot Research Institute was officially launched on Sunday. The institute integrates resources from global robotics leader Unitree Robotics Technology, Shanghai University, and Baoshan District, with a focus on embodied intelligence and humanoid robotics to foster a comprehensive innovation ecosystem.

At the launch ceremony, Wang Xingxing, a distinguished alumnus of Shanghai University and founder of Hangzhou Unitree Robotics, was appointed as the institute’s director. Moving forward, the institute aims to strengthen talent development and industrial advancement, paving the way for deeper integration of industry, academia, and research.