Shanghai Airports, Cruise Ports Experience Summer Travel Boom
Sumaira FH Published August 07, 2025 | 03:30 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Aug, 2025) SHANGHAI, 7th August, 2025 (WAM) - Shanghai's ports have seen a steady rise in cross-border passenger traffic since the start of the summer travel season. In July alone, Shanghai airport and ports recorded over 3.67 million cross-border passenger trips, up 11.8% year-on-year.
According to SMG report , at Terminal 2 of Pudong International Airport, large crowds filled the departure hall, with family vacationers and overseas students making up the majority of travellers. Popular destinations included Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Europe, and North America.
At 2 PM, the airport’s arrival hall was also busy, with numerous international flights landing. Many foreign travellers arrived with their families, either for tourism or long-term stays in China.
According to the latest data from Shanghai Customs, Shanghai airport and ports handled more than 3.
67 million cross-border passenger trips in July, up 11.8% year-on-year. In the first seven months of 2025, the total number of cross-border passengers increased by 20.1% year-on-year. Pudong Airport ranked first among all airports in China in terms of cross-border passenger volume.
In response to the summer peak in inbound and outbound travel, Pudong Airport Customs has adopted new technologies and equipment to significantly improve clearance efficiency and passenger experience. Ordinary passengers can complete customs clearance in about five minutes after collecting their luggage.
In addition, from January to July this year, Shanghai's cruise ports handled 381 inbound and outbound cruise ships and a total of 1.191 million cross-border passenger trips — up 62.8% and 56% year-on-year, respectively.
Recent Stories
Emirates-XRG's Christen finishes fourth in disrupted Tour de Pologne stage 3
Shanghai airports, cruise ports experience summer travel boom
EGA, ENEC deliver first aluminium produced with carbon-free nuclear energy
UAE President arrives in Russia on official visit
Shamma bint Mohammed visits leading community-based institutions in Tokyo
RAKEZ, Rana Group to set up Erisha Smart Manufacturing Hub in Ras Al Khaimah
Chief Minister Punjab Launches State-of-the-Art Urban Electric Tram (SRT) in Lah ..
Orient Insurance achieves AED503 million profit in H1 2025
Ajman Crown Prince discusses cooperation with Slovak Ambassador
ALC’s ‘Kanz Al Jeel Award’ celebrates beauty of Nabati poetry
UAE Ambassador meets ACS Secretary-General to strengthen partnership
Korea logs record high current account surplus in June
More Stories From Middle East
-
Emirates-XRG's Christen finishes fourth in disrupted Tour de Pologne stage 326 seconds ago
-
Shanghai airports, cruise ports experience summer travel boom46 seconds ago
-
EGA, ENEC deliver first aluminium produced with carbon-free nuclear energy15 minutes ago
-
UAE President arrives in Russia on official visit16 minutes ago
-
Shamma bint Mohammed visits leading community-based institutions in Tokyo16 minutes ago
-
RAKEZ, Rana Group to set up Erisha Smart Manufacturing Hub in Ras Al Khaimah2 hours ago
-
Kuwait crude oil price drops to US$71.61 pb2 hours ago
-
Orient Insurance achieves AED503 million profit in H1 20253 hours ago
-
Ajman Crown Prince discusses cooperation with Slovak Ambassador3 hours ago
-
ALC’s ‘Kanz Al Jeel Award’ celebrates beauty of Nabati poetry4 hours ago
-
UAE Ambassador meets ACS Secretary-General to strengthen partnership4 hours ago
-
Korea logs record high current account surplus in June4 hours ago