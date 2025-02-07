Shanghai Port Marks Strong Start To Year With Record Container Throughput
Umer Jamshaid Published February 07, 2025 | 03:00 PM
SHANGHAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Feb, 2025) Shanghai's Yangshan Port commenced operations for the Year of the Snake with 15 vessels simultaneously docking at its container terminals, demonstrating strong momentum in post-holiday maritime activities.
According to the Shanghai Media Group (SMG), the OOCL Piraeus, named after the Greek port city, docked at the No. 3 berth of the Shengdong Terminal, where container handling operations were conducted at full capacity.
Yangshan Border Inspection Station officers conducted seamless customs procedures aboard the vessels, ensuring zero waiting time for operations and clearance.
The station processed more than 910 international vessel inspections in January, marking the highest monthly inspection volume since the port's establishment.
Shanghai Port achieved a milestone in January with container throughput exceeding 5 million Twenty-foot Equivalent Units (TEUs), setting a new monthly record. Yangshan Port facilities accounted for over 50 percent of this volume.
