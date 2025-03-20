Sharaf Group contributes AED3 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Mar, 2025) Sharaf Group announced a contribution of AED3 million to the Fathers’ Endowment campaign, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

The campaign honours fathers in the UAE by establishing a sustainable endowment fund to provide treatment and healthcare for those in need.

This contribution is part of the widespread support of the campaign, which honours fathers by allowing donations in their Names, while promoting the values of honouring parents, compassion, and solidarity.

It helps strengthen the UAE's position as a leader in charitable and humanitarian work through a sustainable endowment that provides healthcare for those less fortunate or living in areas where there’s a shortage of resources.

Operating under the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), the campaign also promotes the noble values for which the UAE community is known, particularly generosity and a deep sense of global humanitarian solidarity, while further establishing the concept of charitable endowments and creating a community-wide movement that supports these aims.

Yasser Sharaf, Vice President of Sharaf Group, said, “Sharaf Group is committed to supporting the annual Ramadan humanitarian initiatives launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, which aid the impoverished in less fortunate communities, reflecting the UAE's deeply rooted values of generosity and compassion.

He continued, “The Fathers' Endowment campaign offers everyone a chance to honour their fathers and help provide sustainable healthcare for those in need, highlighting the humanitarian message of the UAE community. This is evident in every global initiative launched by the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives Foundation to support the less fortunate worldwide.”

The Fathers’ Endowment campaign continues to welcome donations and contributions to the endowment fund from institutions and individuals across six main channels including the campaign’s website (Fathersfund.ae), as well as a dedicated call center via the toll-free number (800 4999).

Donations are also possible via bank transfers in the UAE Dirham to the campaign bank account number with Emirates Islamic Bank (IBAN: AE020340003518492868201). Donations via SMS are possible by sending the word “Father” to the following numbers (1034 to donate AED10, 1035 to donate AED50, 1036 to donate AED100 and 1038 to donate AED500) for Etisalat by e& and du users.

Other possible platforms for donating to the campaign are the DubaiNow app by clicking the “Donations” tab, and Dubai’s community contributions platform Jood (Jood.ae).

