Shareholders Laud Etihad Credit Insurance Contributions To UAE’s Economic Recovery And Sustainability

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 04th July 2021 | 06:45 PM

Shareholders laud Etihad Credit Insurance contributions to UAE’s economic recovery and sustainability

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Jul, 2021) DUBAI, 4th July, 2021 (WAM) Etihad Credit Insurance, the UAE’s Federal export credit company, has held its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to review its performance and financial statements in 2020, as well as discuss its strategic plans and future projects.

The meeting was chaired by Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade and Deputy Chairman of Etihad Credit Insurance (ECI) board of Directors.

During the meeting, the shareholders commended the management of ECI for developing and implementing strategies in line with the national non-oil diversification agenda, which made significant contributions to UAE’s economic recovery and sustainability. The shareholders also lauded the organisation's business performance, despite current global economic conditions, and its tireless efforts to boost the growth of the country’s exporters and re-exporters and ease their access to global markets.

"Despite the severe economic challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, ECI continues to support UAE trade and export protected businesses' cash flows," said Al Zeyoudi. "The company’s solutions also eased SMEs access to trade finance, accelerating economic recovery during the pandemic period. These measures provided access to new markets for the UAE's exporters and re-exporters and helped stabilise the UAE economy, creating new opportunities for investments and project financing, thereby adding value to the UAE's non-oil GDP, employment, and SME sector development."

Representatives of ECI's shareholders have also set the agenda for future initiatives that will contribute to accelerating the country's economic diversification through innovative trade credit, trade financing and project financing solutions.

More Stories From Middle East

