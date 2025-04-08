Sharjah Academy for Astronomy, Space Sciences and Technology explores collaboration with NASA

- Home
Sumaira FH Published April 08, 2025 | 06:31 PM
SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Apr, 2025) The Sharjah academy for Astronomy, Space Sciences, and Technology (SAASST), an affiliate of the University of Sharjah (UoS), hosted a delegation from the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) to explore opportunities for joint scientific and academic cooperation, including the exchange of expertise in education and research, as well as providing internship opportunities for students.
This collaboration aims to contribute to the development of scientific competencies and enhance academic partnerships with NASA. It is also part of the Academy’s commitment to building strategic partnerships with leading global scientific institutions, reflecting its dedication to advancing astronomy, space science, and technology.
Prof. Yousef Haik, Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs, welcomed the delegation, emphasising the importance of collaboration with NASA in advancing the university’s efforts to integrate cutting-edge technological frameworks that enhance the educational and research experiences for both faculty members and students.
He further noted that this partnership reflects the university’s commitment to fostering an innovative educational environment, dedicated to preparing a generation of scientists and researchers capable of contributing to global technological advancement.
Prof. Maamar Bettayeb, Vice Chancellor for Research and Graduate Studies, emphasised that this collaboration will play a pivotal role in advancing research programmes, facilitating knowledge exchange, and driving progress in the fields of space science and astronomy.
He further noted that the partnership will provide valuable opportunities for both students and faculty members to engage in international research projects, thereby enhancing the university’s global scientific reputation.
Daniel Evans, Assistant Deputy Associate Administrator for Research at NASA's Science Mission Directorate, praised the significant role played by the Sharjah Academy for Astronomy, Space Sciences and Technology, emphasising that the cooperation between NASA and SAASST will contribute to enhancing research efforts in the region.
He also noted that the partnership will open new avenues for exploring advanced scientific fields, contributing to strengthening scientific exchange between institutions in the UAE and the United States.
During the visit, the delegation was introduced to the Academy’s scientific departments and future projects in various fields of astronomy and space sciences. The delegation was also briefed on the training programmes offered by the Academy, which contribute to the development of university students’ skills and the growth of space enthusiasts.
The visit also included a tour of the research laboratories and a special show at the Sharjah Planetarium.
