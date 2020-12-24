Sharjah academy organises lecture on 'Sharjah Sat-1'

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Dec, 2020) The Sharjah Academy for Astronomy, Space Sciences, and Technology (SAASST) organised an informative lecture related to CubeSat Laboratory titled "SharjahSat-1" which was delivered by Mohammed Saleh Bin Ashour, Research Assistant at the Laboratory.

This is within SAASST's series of general lectures for the academic year 2020-2021 to raise public awareness of space sciences and astronomy.

These lectures are held on the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month to attract enthusiasts, students, and professors of astronomy and space sciences. They also plan on delivering scientific information in a simplified and easily digestible manner while raising awareness of this field's importance and the latest developments in the UAE space sector.

The Sharjah Sat-1 project is in line with the UAE's national agenda in developing its space sector. It is also following the vision set for SAASST by its founder, H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and President of the University of Sharjah. He founded SAASST as a national development project and research centre that seeks to serve and educate society in all areas of space science.

The academy's goal is to become a world leader in space sciences and technology research while establishing the UAE as a scientific centre in the Arab Gulf region and the world.

Bin Ashour introduced the CubeSat Laboratory, which works on the 3-U Sharjah-Sat-1 project with several qualified university students. It is a modern, miniature satellite compared to regular satellites and can be used to accomplish particular space and research missions. It is also equipped with communication devices and sensors and weighs less than 3.3 kilogrammes. The CubeSats Laboratory engages qualified university students from the Colleges of Engineering and Science in the Sharjah Sat-1 project, which is expected to launch during 2021. This programme provides the students with practical experience in building and designing CubeSats and in dealing with a real spacecraft.

Through these general lectures, SAASST aims to enhance research and scientific capabilities in astronomy and space sciences by providing the knowledge, awareness, infrastructure, and technology necessary to support various space sector efforts in line with the country’s strategic objectives.