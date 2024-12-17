Open Menu

Sharjah Advances Healthcare Transformation With Healthy Cities Programme

Sumaira FH Published December 17, 2024 | 10:30 AM

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Dec, 2024) The Executive Committee for the Expansion of Healthy Cities Programme in Sharjah hosted a workshop Monday, as part of its ongoing efforts to embrace and implement global health standards. The event brought together 105 government officials from cities across the emirate, including Khorfakkan, Kalba, Al Dhaid, Al Madam, Mleiha, Dibba Al Hisn, Al Hamriya, and Al Batayeh.

Dr. Abdulaziz Al Muhairi, Chairman of Sharjah Health Authority (SHA) and Head of the Executive Committee, emphasised the workshop’s role and significance in encouraging collaboration between government entities.

He noted, “The Expansion of Healthy Cities initiative reflects Sharjah’s vision to place community health at the core of sustainable development, in line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah.”

Dr. Samar El-Feky, a regional expert with the World Health Organisation (WHO), presented a comprehensive overview of the WHO’s Healthy Cities Programme, which underscored the importance of addressing social determinants of health as the foundation for achieving universal health coverage.

She also lauded Sharjah’s dedication and relentless efforts to implement of the programme, describing the emirate as a “regional pioneer” in implementing Healthy Cities standards.

Dr. El-Feky pointed out that the Healthy Cities Programme focuses on creating environments that support individuals and communities to thrive, promoting physical, social, and emotional well-being.

The Programme, as applied in the Eastern Mediterranean region, is built on nine core pillars and 80 focus areas, ranging from community engagement and cross-sector collaboration to health education, food security, and emergency preparedness.

During the workshop, the Sharjah Department of Statistics and Community Development unveiled its newly developed digital platform, designed to measure compliance with the programme’s standards. The platform aims to provide accurate and transparent data to help make strategic decisions and monitor progress.

Participants also engaged in interactive sessions to develop action plans tailored to their respective cities. Divided into working groups, they analysed local challenges, identified opportunities, and explored ways to strengthen partnerships.

