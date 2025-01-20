Sharjah African Literature Festival to begin January 24

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Jan, 2025) Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and the directives of Sheikha Bodour Bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA), the inaugural Sharjah Festival of African Literature will take place 24th to 27th January at Sharjah University City.

Over four days, the festival will host eight Book Talk sessions, 3 panel discussions, and 12 workshops for children, alongside musical performances and roaming shows celebrating the vibrancy of African culture.

The festival, organised by SBA under the theme ‘The Tale of Africa’, aims to foster cultural dialogue and exchange between the Arab world and Africa. It also seeks to introduce residents and visitors to the unique beauty of African literature and its vital role in enriching the global cultural landscape, further bolstering Sharjah’s status as an international hub and a bridge between cultures.

Over four days, the festival will bring together 29 publishers from Africa and the UAE, including Nobel laureates Abdulrazak Gurnah and Wole Soyinka. Its rich agenda will enable the public to engage with renowned African literary and artistic voices.

The festival kicks off with a series of discussions titled Book Talk, which will delve into curated titles and explore their diverse themes.

The festival dedicates 12 interactive workshops for young visitors, including African jewellery, pottery, folklore storytelling sessions, and African storytelling stones. Additionally, culinary enthusiasts will enjoy four cooking sessions led by Chef Lillian Elidah and Nigerian authors Ozoz Sokoh and Wana Udobang, offering a chance to experience African culinary traditions.

Three panel discussions are on the agenda, focusing on African traditions, literary techniques, and storytelling. The session ‘Much More Than Wakanda’ will host Guinean author Cheryl Ntumy, Nigerian writer Wole Talabi, and Zimbabwean author Tendai Huchu.

The panellists will highlight the richness of African culture, weaving together historical, futuristic, and imaginative narratives that transcend popular stereotypes. Kenyan award-winning storyteller Mara Menzies will also lead a captivating storytelling session on the same day.

Emirati author and poet Abdulaziz Al Musallam, Botswanan author Kenanao Phele, and Nigerian lawyer Ifeoma Esiri will explore strategies for fostering a culture of reading and literary appreciation within society during the panel ‘Building Institutions that Promote Reading’. Meanwhile, Nigerian authors Fatima Bala, Chika Unigwe, and Nnamdi Ehirim will join Emirati writer Salha Obaid in a session titled ‘Creating Timeless Characters’, exploring the process of developing characters that embody both African and middle Eastern cultures.

The festival will also feature roaming performances and musical showcases, offering visitors a glimpse into African rhythms and melodies, highlighting the essence of traditional music, including Sudanese pentatonic melodies and African-Arab musical fusions. On January 26, a special musical performance by South African opera singer Ann Masina will combine operatic artistry with the vibrant sounds of South Africa.

The event will conclude with a poetry evening titled Voices Unbound, moderated by Emirati poet Shaikha Al Mutairi. This closing event will feature six poets from the UAE and various African countries, including Wana Udobang, Ali Al Abdan, Maryam Bukar, Mohammed Al Habsi, Deborah Johnson, and Dami Ajayi, who will share their unique experiences, emotions, and creative visions, embodying cultural dialogue, shared humanity, and a collective heritage that transcends continents.

The inaugural Sharjah Festival of African Literature reflects the emirate’s vision to connect continents through shared literary and cultural heritage. It serves as a platform for dialogue, fostering deeper understanding and celebrating diverse cultures and traditions.