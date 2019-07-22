Sharjah aims to attract 200,000 Chinese tourists by 2021

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Jul, 2019) Mohamed Juma Al Musharrkh, CEO of the Sharjah FDI Office, "Invest in Sharjah," announced that the number of Chinese tourists visiting Sharjah amounted to 68,000 in 2018, adding that the emirate aims to raise this number to around 200,000 by 2021.

He made this statement to the Emirates news Agency, WAM, on the sidelines of the UAE-China Economic Forum, which began in Beijing today and coincides with the state visit of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, to China, which aims to strengthen the overall cooperation between the two countries.

Al Musharrkh highlighted available investment opportunities and the facilitations provided by Sharjah to investors in its free zones and Sharjah International Airport.

He also stressed that the forum will increase the number of investment opportunities available to both countries while affirming that the facilitations provided by the UAE, especially Sharjah, aim to encourage Chinese investors to make the country their preferred investment destination and their headquarters for expanding to markets in the middle East and North Africa.

Sharjah has launched many initiatives to attract more Chinese tourists, he further added while pointing out that the emirate’s developed tourism facilities make it an attractive destination for tourists from around the world.