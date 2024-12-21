Open Menu

Sharjah Airport, Air Arabia Launch Direct Flights To Warsaw, Vienna

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 21, 2024 | 04:45 PM

Sharjah Airport, Air Arabia launch direct flights to Warsaw, Vienna

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Dec, 2024) In line with their ambitious growth and expansion strategies, Sharjah Airport and Air Arabia inaugurated their first direct flights to Warsaw and Vienna.

These two new European destinations are the latest additions to the expanding network of direct international routes from Sharjah, offering customers greater travel options at competitive costs to destinations across the globe.

The launch event was attended by Ali Salim Al Midfa, Chairman of the Sharjah Airport Authority (SAA), along with senior executives from Air Arabia. Joining them was Dr. Etienne Berchtold, Ambassador of the Republic of Austria to the UAE, who attended the inaugural ceremony for the Vienna route alongside other dignitaries and officials.

The new route to Warsaw, Poland, will operate five weekly flights (Monday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday) between Sharjah Airport and Warsaw Chopin Airport using Airbus A320 aircraft. Warsaw becomes the second city in Poland to be connected directly to Sharjah, following Krakow.

Meanwhile, the Vienna route will operate four weekly flights (Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday) using Airbus A320 aircraft to and from Vienna International Airport.

Ali Salim Al Midfa, Chairman of the Sharjah Airport Authority, said, "The new routes enhance trade and economic exchange opportunities between the UAE, Poland, and Austria while fostering foreign investment with both European nations. This initiative further solidifies Sharjah’s leading position on the middle East’s aviation and cargo transportation map and provides a strong boost to its growing economy across various sectors."

Adel Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer of Air Arabia, commented, "The launch of our new route to Warsaw and Vienna underscores Air Arabia's unwavering commitment to expanding our network and offering passengers more travel opportunities to explore exciting destinations."

Related Topics

Exchange UAE Sharjah Vienna Warsaw Austria Poland Middle East Sunday Event From Airport

Recent Stories

Sharjah Charity International launches 'Dathironi' ..

Sharjah Charity International launches 'Dathironi' campaign in Montenegro, Bosni ..

3 minutes ago
 Sharjah Airport, Air Arabia launch direct flights ..

Sharjah Airport, Air Arabia launch direct flights to Warsaw, Vienna

3 minutes ago
 UAE Attorney-General participates in 4th annual me ..

UAE Attorney-General participates in 4th annual meeting of Arab Association for ..

33 minutes ago
 Pakistan, South Africa will play final ODI tomorro ..

Pakistan, South Africa will play final ODI tomorrow

38 minutes ago
 UAE’s cultural achievements in 2024 highlight cr ..

UAE’s cultural achievements in 2024 highlight creativity, innovation

48 minutes ago
 Security forces thwart Khwarij’s attempt to infi ..

Security forces thwart Khwarij’s attempt to infiltrate through Pak-Afghan bord ..

48 minutes ago
Immunization, polio drops proposed as mandatory fo ..

Immunization, polio drops proposed as mandatory for ID cards, B-Form and passpor ..

57 minutes ago
 Sharjah Department of Culture organises 9th Kairou ..

Sharjah Department of Culture organises 9th Kairouan Poetry Festival in Tunisia

1 hour ago
 Ajman Ruler opens Aisha Mosque in Morocco

Ajman Ruler opens Aisha Mosque in Morocco

1 hour ago
 UAE condemns car ramming attack at market in Germa ..

UAE condemns car ramming attack at market in Germany

1 hour ago
 Islamic finance in UAE: Rapid growth, leadership i ..

Islamic finance in UAE: Rapid growth, leadership in sustainability

1 hour ago
 PSX experiences negative trend, investors lose bil ..

PSX experiences negative trend, investors lose billions of rupees

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East