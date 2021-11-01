Sharjah Airport Authority adopts new systems to improve operational efficiency and ensure smooth flow of passengers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Nov, 2021) SHARJAH, 31st October 2021 (WAM) - In line with its strategy 2021-2025, anchored on investing in the world-class infrastructure, and latest technologies on achieving digital transformation.

The Sharjah Airport Authority has started implementing the "Passenger Flow and Queue Management" system, which contributes to enhancing efficiency in daily operations in the areas of check-in, security checks, and passports; as well as the "Automated Verification of the Boarding Pass" system, which enhances security levels, speeds-up the completion of passenger procedures and increases the airport's capacity.

The "Passenger Flow and Queue Management" system is a complex mix of infrastructure, technology and procedures that include the installation of sensors and linking it with the various operational systems of the airport and airlines, which will contribute to managing the airport's resources, increasing its capacity, and improving passenger satisfaction.

In addition to enhancing efficiency in the check-in, security and passport areas, the "Passenger Flow and Queue Management" system provides the opportunity for real-time and around-the-clock monitoring with more than 112 sensors installed in the passenger areas.

The "Automated Boarding Pass Verification" system contributes significantly to enhancing security levels and speeding up the check-in of passengers, thanks to the automated verification of all types of boarding passes, including printouts or digital versions on mobile phones, through a device that reads the pass and matches them with the existing data. The service will contribute to enhancing service levels and customer satisfaction.

The application of these two systems is part of many innovative solutions implemented by Sharjah Airport Authority with the aim of providing an integrated smart environment, including smart gates, advanced infrastructure, smart application for travelers, and other technologies aimed at increasing passenger satisfaction, improving their experience through the airport, and enhancing the efficiency of the airport.

Sharjah Airport Authority continues to invest in the latest innovations to keep pace with the developments in the aviation and transport sectors to enhance the leading position of Sharjah Airport as one of the most advanced and innovative airports not only in the region but in the rest of the world.