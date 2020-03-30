Sharjah Airport Authority enhances sterilisation procedures at all airport facilities

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Mar, 2020) Sharjah Airport Authority, SAA, continues to implement a number of preventive measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus, COVID-19, as part of an integrated plan.

The measures include implementing sterilisation and disinfection procedures throughout the airport in the Departures and Arrivals halls and public facilities, and sterilising and disinfecting equipment used by passengers and staff.

To prevent the spread of the COVID-19 and provide a healthy environment for employees, SAA has appointed a specialised company to use approved products and materials to sterilise and disinfect passenger halls, floors, barriers, walls, desks, counters, bridges, seats in the waiting areas, security devices, luggage belts, trolleys, bathrooms and everything with which passengers come into contact.

The sterilisation process includes the Department of Civil Aviation Sharjah and Sharjah Airport Management building, meeting rooms, corridors, all the gates and offices.

It also includes the Cargo Centre at Sharjah Airport and all its facilities, warehouses, handling areas, all the offices, including exports and imports receptions.

"The health and safety of passengers and customers is our top priority. Since the emergence of the new coronavirus, the authority has developed an integrated plan to deal with this emergency. It includes the sterilisation and disinfection of all airport facilities and equipment used by passengers and customers in compliance with global health standards,"Ali Salim Al Midfa, SAA Chairman, commented.

He concluded, "SAA’s efforts are among those undertaken by Sharjah’s public and private organisations, which complement the intensive measures implemented by all state bodies in this exceptional situation to provide the highest levels of protection in order to keep our community and passengers, customers and employees safe."