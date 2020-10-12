Sharjah Airport Authority opens East Expansion project

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Oct, 2020) The Sharjah Airport Authority, SAA, inaugurated today the East Expansion project, which extends over an area of 4000 square meters.

Built at a total cost of AED40 million, the project is a qualitative addition to the airport, contributing to enhancing its regional and global competitiveness. It is a stage within the comprehensive expansion plan to raise the airport’s capacity to 20 million passengers by 2025.

The inauguration of the airport new facilities took place during a tour, where Ali Salim Al Midfa, Chairman of SAA, welcomed Sheikh Khalid bin Issam Al Qassimi, Chairman of the Department of Civil Aviation; Khalid Jasim Al Midfa, Chairman of Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority; Brigadier General Abdullah Mubarak bin Amer, Deputy Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police; Brigadier Arif Mohammed Al Shamsi, Executive Director of General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Sharjah; Adel Ali, CEO of Air Arabia Group, and Mohammed Meer, Director of the Department of Seaports and Customs, in the presence of Sheikh Faisal bin Saoud Al Qassimi, Director of the Authority.

The visit also included a viewing of the special service hall, which underwent comprehensive renovations to upgrade the level of services provided by the airport. Many other facilities that underwent renovation and development, were also visited.

Ali Salim Al Midfa, Chairman of the Sharjah Airport Authority, said, "We are pleased to continue the drive for excellence in the aviation sector through a clear vision and with the continued support of H.

H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah."

The project, whose total area is estimated at 4,000 square metres, and a cost of AED40 million, is an integrated building that includes four new gates to contribute to increasing the flow of movement. There are two floors equipped with the latest means and travel technologies.

It includes food and beverage outlets, which are open 24 hours and have a wide selection of goods for travellers as well as a duty-free shop. Other facilities include nine waiting areas, security scanning equipment and rooms and facilities for people with reduced mobility.

The project was accomplished by an international company specialising in airport and infrastructure projects. Recently, a comprehensive renovation of the first and business class lounge, which is now called "The Lounge", was completed to improve the level of services.

The new hall can accommodate more than 170 people, and include quiet areas for relaxation, an interactive play area for children, in addition to providing international food and drinks and 24-hour passenger service.

Sharjah Airport has achieved growth levels of 13 percent in the number of passengers during the past year, bringing 13.6 million passengers, making it the highest in its history. It connected travellers to more than 100 destinations around the world.