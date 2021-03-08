Sharjah Airport Authority reviews 2020 achievements, future plans

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Mar, 2021) The Management of the Sharjah Airport Authority had recently held its annual meeting at the Sharjah Research Technology and Innovation Park, during which the most significant achievements made by the airport in the year 2020 were presented, and the plans and programmes that will be implemented in 2021, aimed at enhancing the airport’s strategic position regionally and globally was also revealed in this meeting.

The top management was received by Hussain Al Mahmoudi, CEO of Sharjah Research Technology and Innovation Complex, who provided a detailed explanation of the latest developments in the complex and the most important accomplishments it has achieved.

The meeting was chaired by Ali Salem Al Midfa, Chairman of the Sharjah Airport Authority, in the presence of Sheikh Faisal bin Saoud Al Qassimi, Director of Sharjah Airport Authority. During the meeting, the directors of the authority’s departments presented their achievements, plans and strategies for the coming year and beyond.

During the year 2020, the Sharjah Airport Authority continued implementing its ambitious plans and celebrated several achievements, including the completion of the East Expansion project, attracting new airlines, and introducing new flight routes, as well as launching numerous initiatives and partnerships.

Despite the challenges imposed by the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and the effect it had on tourism, travel, and air freight traffic, the number of passengers through the Sharjah Airport during the year 2020 reached 4.2 million, while aircraft movement (regular and irregular) recorded more than 33,200 flights, while Cargo traffic through the airport reached 99,600 tons, and the airport achieved an increase in the volume of non-scheduled flights by 635.9 percent, while the growth rate in the non-scheduled cargo movement increased by 54.6 percent compared to the previous year.

Sharjah Airport Authority has worked to continue implementing its Emiratisation strategy in 2020, and increased its number of employees to reach 684 staff, including 443 UAE citizens by 64 percent, while the percentage of Emiratisation in leadership positions reached approximately 90 percent, and supervisory positions reached 71 percent.

Ali Salem Al Midfa said, "Sharjah Airport continues to position itself on the global travel map with greater resilience and determination to achieve more record-breaking achievements, thanks to the support and guidance of His Highness Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and continuous follow-up by H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Executive Council."

He added, "The success of Sharjah Airport in continuing to increase its capacity through expansion operations comes as a result of clear vision, a proactive strategy based on innovative solutions, and an advanced infrastructure."

Sheikh Faisal bin Saoud said, "We are proud of the results and successes achieved by Sharjah Airport during 2020, which were the outcome of all the great efforts made by all employees across the departments."

He added, "Going forward, we are keen to continue adding to these successes and will be looking to upgrade the level of services provided by Sharjah Airport. This will be implemented through development processes and creating a work environment based on innovation, in line with advancements in the aviation sector and the travel market, both regionally and globally."

During the year 2020, Sharjah Airport witnessed the implementation of many initiatives and community projects, in addition to welcoming new carriers to the Sharjah Airport community, achieving many awards, and participating in national and international initiatives and events - all of which contributed to firming the airport’s position locally, regionally and globally.