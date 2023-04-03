UrduPoint.com

Sharjah Airport Discusses Its Sustainability Efforts With ACAO

Umer Jamshaid Published April 03, 2023 | 05:30 PM

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Apr, 2023) Sharjah Airport welcomed a delegation from the Arab Civil Aviation Organisation (ACAO) that examined various impactful initiatives, practices, and strategies undertaken at the Airport to achieve sustainability.

The parties also exchanged expertise and knowledge in the field of sustainability, highlighting the airport’s commitment to social responsibility, which has been reflected in the extensive adoption of sustainable practices throughout its operations.

The delegation featured various sustainability experts from the UAE and other Arab countries, including Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Morocco, Sudan, and Libya, who gave insights into how vital sustainability is to the future of any business.

The service providers and representatives of Sharjah Airport Authority emphasised the unwavering commitment of the Airport in adopting environmentally responsible methods and practices, so as to ensure their contributions to the sustainable development of the world.

The representatives further highlighted the Airport’s future plans that would strengthen its roots in a sustainable operating model. As part of this, the Airport Authority underlined its recycling practices to lower resource consumptions, which significantly helped them achieve the "Final Level 3+" of Carbon Emission Certification in the Zero Emission Level.

In addition, the delegation conducted a field trip at the airport's wastewater treatment plant to evaluate its capacity as well as delve into the green practices and procedures adopted in the treatment processes at the facility. This provided the delegation with inputs into the airport's rigorous efforts to reduce its environmental impact and promote sustainability.

Consistent with its objectives to support the UAE's declaration of 2023 as the “Year of Sustainability” as well as its hosting of the United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP28) later this year, Sharjah Airport has embarked on a plethora of green initiatives and activities that are intended to promote sustainability.

The Airport Authority recently participated in a first-of-its-kind interactive workshop that was held under the theme “Arab environmental experts on sustainability in the civil aviation sector”, from 20th to 23rd February, 2023. During this, the organisation highlighted its extensive expertise and success factors, as well as potential prospects for collaboration in the field of sustainability.

