Sharjah Airport Gains Silver Green Airports Recognition

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 07th June 2020 | 12:00 PM

Sharjah Airport gains silver Green Airports Recognition

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Jun, 2020) Sharjah Airport has announced that it recently achieved the silver ACI – Asia Pacific Green Airports Recognition 2020, for the Water Management category.

The recognition shield was received by Ali Salim Al Midfa, Chairman of Sharjah Airport Authority.

He said that this is a proud achievement of the airport reflecting the keenness on implementing the highest standards in line with the green sustainable strategy of the emirate.

The airport was able to achieve such recognition through strengthening its eco-friendly operations including designing a new water treatment plant in line with the requirement of the recognition.

Al Midfa lauded the efforts leading to the recognition, which is part of the commitment of the UAE to sustainable development and its green strategy as well as Vision2021.

