UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sharjah Airport International Staff Receive Fist Dose Of COVID-19 Vaccine: MoHAP

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 29th September 2020 | 09:30 PM

Sharjah Airport International staff receive fist dose of COVID-19 vaccine: MoHAP

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Sep, 2020) In cooperation with the Sharjah Government, the Ministry of Health and Prevention, MoHAP, revealed that front-line staff at Sharjah Airport International has received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

The step comes in line with the directives of the wise leadership of the UAE to provide the highest levels of safety and protection to the frontline staff members of the country’s vital sectors, including the aviation sector.

Mohammed Abdullah Al-Zarouni, Director of Sharjah Medical District, who was present at the vaccination campaign, commented, "The move comes as part of MoHAP’s efforts in cooperation with competent authorities to safeguard the health and safety of the front-line workers. Having identified the target groups, the dose, and the immunisation system, the vaccination is provided in accordance with evidence-based scientific rules, quality control procedures, and the internationally approved protocols which include the constant medical follow-up and the monitoring of any side effects that may occur."

"The confidence in the effectiveness and efficacy of the vaccine has stepped up after the front-line health workers got the first dose of coronavirus vaccine. Such efforts underpin and complement the country’s success in conducting the 3rd phase of the clinical trials in accordance with WHO guidelines, in a bid to bolster the global vigorous efforts to manufacture a safe vaccine.

They are also proof of the UAE’s advancement in clinical research and the efficiency and ability of its health system to keep pace with the latest international health trends and to play an active role in achieving reliable scientific outcomes," Al-Zarouni concluded.

For his part, Ali Salim Al Midfa, Chairman of the Sharjah International Airport, said the UAE has always been at the forefront globally in terms of providing the highest levels of safety and protection for the front-line employees, underlining that the approval of the emergency use of COVID-19 vaccine is a new milestone added to the UAE’s success in handling these extraordinary circumstances by consolidating efforts and making rational decisions that place the health and safety of the individuals as a top priority.

Concluding his remarks, Al Midfa said, "We are pleased to be the first authority in Sharjah that provides COVID-19 vaccine to front-line staff members who are in direct contact with travellers, especially that Sharjah Airport is the main gateway to the emirate and receives travellers from all over the world. We fully recognise our great responsibility to ensure the health and safety of everyone, and we’ll continue to adopt all precautionary measures that guarantee public health and safety."

Related Topics

World UAE Sharjah May All From Government Top Pace (Pakistan) Limited Airport Coronavirus

Recent Stories

‘Sharjah Sustainable City’ launches its flexib ..

4 minutes ago

TikTok Launches Guide on US Elections to Protect U ..

3 minutes ago

AJK Prime Minister seeks UN's immediate role to pr ..

4 minutes ago

'FWCCI to establish business incubation centers fo ..

4 minutes ago

National Assembly body lauds Pak Army's efforts fo ..

5 minutes ago

Mladenovic calls for VAR in tennis after double bo ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.