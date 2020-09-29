Sharjah Airport International staff receive fist dose of COVID-19 vaccine: MoHAP

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Sep, 2020) In cooperation with the Sharjah Government, the Ministry of Health and Prevention, MoHAP, revealed that front-line staff at Sharjah Airport International has received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

The step comes in line with the directives of the wise leadership of the UAE to provide the highest levels of safety and protection to the frontline staff members of the country’s vital sectors, including the aviation sector.

Mohammed Abdullah Al-Zarouni, Director of Sharjah Medical District, who was present at the vaccination campaign, commented, "The move comes as part of MoHAP’s efforts in cooperation with competent authorities to safeguard the health and safety of the front-line workers. Having identified the target groups, the dose, and the immunisation system, the vaccination is provided in accordance with evidence-based scientific rules, quality control procedures, and the internationally approved protocols which include the constant medical follow-up and the monitoring of any side effects that may occur."

"The confidence in the effectiveness and efficacy of the vaccine has stepped up after the front-line health workers got the first dose of coronavirus vaccine. Such efforts underpin and complement the country’s success in conducting the 3rd phase of the clinical trials in accordance with WHO guidelines, in a bid to bolster the global vigorous efforts to manufacture a safe vaccine.

They are also proof of the UAE’s advancement in clinical research and the efficiency and ability of its health system to keep pace with the latest international health trends and to play an active role in achieving reliable scientific outcomes," Al-Zarouni concluded.

For his part, Ali Salim Al Midfa, Chairman of the Sharjah International Airport, said the UAE has always been at the forefront globally in terms of providing the highest levels of safety and protection for the front-line employees, underlining that the approval of the emergency use of COVID-19 vaccine is a new milestone added to the UAE’s success in handling these extraordinary circumstances by consolidating efforts and making rational decisions that place the health and safety of the individuals as a top priority.

Concluding his remarks, Al Midfa said, "We are pleased to be the first authority in Sharjah that provides COVID-19 vaccine to front-line staff members who are in direct contact with travellers, especially that Sharjah Airport is the main gateway to the emirate and receives travellers from all over the world. We fully recognise our great responsibility to ensure the health and safety of everyone, and we’ll continue to adopt all precautionary measures that guarantee public health and safety."