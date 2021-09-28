Sharjah Airport launches new sonic branding

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Sep, 2021) In fulfilment of its mission to provide a safe travel experience and pioneering services for all within an environment that supports innovation, the Sharjah Airport Authority (SAA) launched the distinctive sonic branding of Sharjah Airport.

The musical tone, inspired by the sounds and movements of the airport, adds a new dimension to the airport’s identity.

The sonic branding highlights the three seagulls in the logo: air, land and sea. The Emirati culture and Sharjah as a travel hub are embodied in the melodies of oud, while the piano represents sustainability. The sonic, in general, has a relatively slow tempo to convey a calm, pleasant travel experience.

Ali Salim Al Midfa, Chairman of the SAA, stated that the launch of the sonic branding for Sharjah Airport is in line with the continuous development of the brand and the authority’s strategy. By setting new standards in innovation by creating the sonic branding, with its unique, memorable, and globally resonant tone, the authority hopes to strengthen the link between residents and visitors of the Emirate of Sharjah and the UAE and the exceptional services provided by the airport.

He added that the sonic branding, inspired by the movement and the distinctive sounds of the airport, represents the identity of Sharjah Airport and embodies its position as a gateway to the world. In addition, it signifies the airport's ambitious vision to be among the top five regional airports while also symbolising the continuous growth of the Emirate of Sharjah.

The sonic branding for Sharjah Airport was chosen after a long selection process and continuous experimentation to find the ideal sound. Once the top three tones were identified, Sharjah Airport Authority employees were encouraged to vote for the one they felt best captured the airport’s identity. The winning tone expresses this and also perfectly captures the idea that people make beautiful memories while visiting the Emirate of Sharjah.