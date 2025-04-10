Sharjah Airport Participates In Passenger Terminal Expo 2025 In Madrid
Muhammad Irfan Published April 10, 2025 | 05:31 PM
SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Apr, 2025) In line with its commitment to exploring the latest global technologies and systems in the aviation sector, Sharjah Airport Authority (SAA) participated in the Passenger Terminal Expo 2025, held in Madrid, Spain, from 8 to 10 April.
The delegation was led by Ali Salim Al Midfa, Chairman of SAA, and included a number of directors and senior officials. The event brought together leading decision-makers in airport management and development, airline executives, and aviation technology providers from around the world to share insights and showcase innovations in passenger terminal development.
Ali Salim Al Midfa, Chairman of SAA, emphasised that the SAA’s participation reflects its strategic commitment to keeping pace with rapid transformations in the aviation industry, and to exploring future-ready solutions that support infrastructure development, smart airport services, and global collaboration.
He noted that the Passenger Terminal Expo serves as a leading global platform for dialogue on the future of travel, contributing to the enhancement of service quality and operational efficiency.
This aligns with the vision to solidify Sharjah Airport’s position as a strategic gateway connecting Sharjah to the world.
Sharjah Airport’s presence at the expo included a dedicated stand that hosted a series of strategic meetings with regional and international partners to discuss key trends in smart airport management, advanced airport technologies, sustainability, digital transformation, and passenger experience enhancement.
The SAA also highlighted its ambitious expansion projects aimed at increasing the airport’s capacity to 25 million passengers annually by the end of 2027. These initiatives were driven by the integration of cutting-edge smart technologies to streamline operations, meet global aviation standards, and accommodate the continued growth in passenger numbers and tourism to the Emirate of Sharjah.
