Open Menu

Sharjah Airport Participates In Passenger Terminal Expo 2025 In Madrid

Muhammad Irfan Published April 10, 2025 | 05:31 PM

Sharjah Airport participates in Passenger Terminal Expo 2025 in Madrid

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Apr, 2025) In line with its commitment to exploring the latest global technologies and systems in the aviation sector, Sharjah Airport Authority (SAA) participated in the Passenger Terminal Expo 2025, held in Madrid, Spain, from 8 to 10 April.

The delegation was led by Ali Salim Al Midfa, Chairman of SAA, and included a number of directors and senior officials. The event brought together leading decision-makers in airport management and development, airline executives, and aviation technology providers from around the world to share insights and showcase innovations in passenger terminal development.

Ali Salim Al Midfa, Chairman of SAA, emphasised that the SAA’s participation reflects its strategic commitment to keeping pace with rapid transformations in the aviation industry, and to exploring future-ready solutions that support infrastructure development, smart airport services, and global collaboration.

He noted that the Passenger Terminal Expo serves as a leading global platform for dialogue on the future of travel, contributing to the enhancement of service quality and operational efficiency.

This aligns with the vision to solidify Sharjah Airport’s position as a strategic gateway connecting Sharjah to the world.
Sharjah Airport’s presence at the expo included a dedicated stand that hosted a series of strategic meetings with regional and international partners to discuss key trends in smart airport management, advanced airport technologies, sustainability, digital transformation, and passenger experience enhancement.

The SAA also highlighted its ambitious expansion projects aimed at increasing the airport’s capacity to 25 million passengers annually by the end of 2027. These initiatives were driven by the integration of cutting-edge smart technologies to streamline operations, meet global aviation standards, and accommodate the continued growth in passenger numbers and tourism to the Emirate of Sharjah.

Related Topics

World Technology Sharjah Madrid Spain April Event From Industry Share Pace (Pakistan) Limited Million Airport

Recent Stories

UAE, US to deepen strategic partnerships as Energy ..

UAE, US to deepen strategic partnerships as Energy Secretary concludes visit

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi Customs wins first place in Global Custo ..

Abu Dhabi Customs wins first place in Global Customs Innovation Award

2 hours ago
 LDA governing body approves construction of six ma ..

LDA governing body approves construction of six major structure plan roads in La ..

2 hours ago
 HBL PSL 10 officially starts with spectacular cere ..

HBL PSL 10 officially starts with spectacular ceremony in Rawalpindi

2 hours ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE-Ireland celebration ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE-Ireland celebration marking 50 years of diplomati ..

3 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhab ..

Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety ..

3 hours ago
Aid ban in Gaza hinders hospital operations: WHO

Aid ban in Gaza hinders hospital operations: WHO

3 hours ago
 Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi issues resolution p ..

Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi issues resolution prohibiting drilling of groundw ..

3 hours ago
 Ministry of Economy signs MoU with SGS Gulf Limite ..

Ministry of Economy signs MoU with SGS Gulf Limited to enhance quality control o ..

3 hours ago
 Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on ..

Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza

4 hours ago
 Khalifa Port welcomes first LNG-powered vessel

Khalifa Port welcomes first LNG-powered vessel

4 hours ago
 Illegal border crossings into Europe drop in Q1

Illegal border crossings into Europe drop in Q1

4 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East