Sharjah Airport Receives Saudi Passengers With Festive Atmosphere

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 23, 2023 | 04:00 PM

Sharjah Airport receives Saudi passengers with festive atmosphere

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Sep, 2023) SHARJAH, 23rd September, 2023 (WAM) – Sharjah Airport (SA) welcomed Saudi passengers by congratulating them on the 93rd Saudi National Day, signifying the brotherly relations between both countries, and recognising the preference of many Saudi nationals who opt for Sharjah Airport as their Primary travel hub.

As of the end of August, 2023, Saudi passengers constituted nearly 10 per cent of total passenger traffic at Sharjah Airport, totalling one million and five thousand passengers.
This marked a significant growth of 57.3 per cent as compared to the corresponding period last year.

These figures reflect the efforts of the Sharjah Airport Authority to deliver exceptional services, employ cutting-edge technologies and expand the airport’s capacity.

In commemoration of the occasion, staff members congratulated the passengers, distributed Arabic sweets and extended their greetings. In light of this heartfelt hospitality, travellers expressed their gratitude for this effort, which indicates the genuineness of Emirati culture.

The passengers also praised the top-notch services and bespoke travel experiences offered by the Airport.

