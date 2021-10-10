Sharjah Airport receives WDU Gold Accreditation Certificate as friendly entity for people with limited mobility

(@FahadShabbir)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Oct, 2021) Sharjah Airport has received a Gold Accreditation Certificate as a friendly entity for people with mobility disabilities from the World Disability Union (WDU), thus becoming the fourth airport in the world to obtain this certificate.

Ali Salim Al Midfa, Chairman of Sharjah Airport Authority (SAA), said, "Sharjah Airport is constantly working to be one of the best airports in the region and rest of the world, for the level of services and facilities provided to all categories of travellers. We are pleased with this accomplishment as it shows the efforts and directives of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

"

Al Midfa highlighted the vision of the Sharjah Ruler to support and care for those with limited mobility, providing various needs that contribute to facilitating the disabled, and serving as a role model for investing in people.

He added, "Sharjah Airport is keen to harness all possibilities, and provide the appropriate environment in its facilities to be smoothly operational for people with limited mobility, while providing the necessary training for employees to deal with this important segment of society. The airport provides all facilities that make their experience of traveling through the airport fast, easy, accessible, and safe, and is in accordance with the highest international standards."