Sharjah Airport renews agreement with Alpha Flight Services

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Aug, 2020) Sharjah Airport Authority, SAA, has renewed their partnership agreement with Alpha Flight Services, one of the leading companies in providing hospitality and aircraft catering services.

The new agreement, which will last until 2030, will ensure the company continues to provide catering services for all flights departing from Sharjah Airport, further supporting the airport's preparation for a new phase of growth and expansion, while attracting more airlines and travellers.

The agreement was signed by Ali Salim Al Midfa, Chairman of Sharjah Airport Authority, and Robin Padgett, Divisional Senior Vice-President of International Catering in Dnata, in the presence of Sheikh Faisal bin Saud Al Qasimi, Director of Sharjah Airport Authority, and Mark Whelan, General Manager of Alpha Flight Services.

Al Midfa commented, "Our continued partnership with Alpha Flight Services comes within the framework of the Airport’s keenness to continue to develop its services and offer a level of hospitality following the highest international quality standards. The service enriches the experience of those travelling through the airport, by providing the highest standards of service based on the concept values of quality, health and safety in production, distribution and prompt delivery.

Padgett added, "We’re pleased to extend our relationship with the team at Sharjah Airport and to further strengthen what is a collaborative and ambitious relationship. Thank you to Ali Salim Al Midfa, Chairman of Sharjah Airport Authority, and Sheikh Faisal bin Saud Al Qasimi, Director of Sharjah Airport Authority, for unwavering support throughout this process."

The renewal of the agreement between Sharjah Airport Authority and Alpha Flight Services came following the successful joint cooperation that began in 2007, during which time Alpha proved to be a significant player in the airport, delivering high levels of hospitality to benefit the local and international reputation of Sharjah Airport.

Alpha Flight Services’ production facility can prepare up to 25,000 meals per day, catering for the needs of 60,000 flights per year from Sharjah Airport. In addition to meeting the needs of the airport terminals, the service covers all areas and keeps pace with the comprehensive development and expansion operations at the airport.