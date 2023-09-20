Open Menu

Sharjah Airport Serves Over 2.8 Million Passengers During July, August

Sumaira FH Published September 20, 2023 | 12:00 PM

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Sep, 2023) Sharjah Airport has welcomed more than 2.8 million passengers from over 30 countries on 17,700 flight movements during July and August this year, according to Sharjah Airport Authority (SAA).

This reflects the trust and confidence that the passengers have placed in the airport's services and in providing a distinctive and convenient travel experience.

The highest percentage of passengers travelling to and from the Sharjah Airport was from Doha, with around 124,000 passengers, followed by Dhaka, Cairo, Trivandrum, and Amman. These positive figures demonstrate the SAA's efforts to position Sharjah Airport as one of the top five regional airports to offer passengers a safe and seamless travel experience backed by industry-leading services.

Ali Salim Al Midfa, Chairman of Sharjah Airport Authority, said, "We constantly strive to exceed expectations and provide a safe and reliable travel experience to passengers, emphasising sustainability and innovation. Sharjah Airport Authority remains dedicated to boosting the airport's facilities, infrastructure, and services. We also hope to implement several expansion plans to raise the airport's capacity to 20 million passengers by 2026, in line with our vision to position Sharjah Airport as one of the top five airports in the region."

