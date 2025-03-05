Sharjah Airport strengthens global presence at ITB Berlin 2025

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Mar, 2025) Sharjah Airport Authority, under the umbrella of the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority, is participating in ITB Berlin 2025, one of the world’s leading travel and tourism exhibitions.

Running until 6th March, the event gathers global industry leaders and exhibitors, reinforcing Sharjah’s position as a key regional and international hub for tourism and trade.

Sharjah Airport Authority aims to leverage this platform to highlight its advanced infrastructure, which enhances passenger experience and supports the emirate’s growing aviation sector.

The participation also focuses on expanding partnerships with airlines, travel agencies, and tourism entities to boost connectivity and introduce new destinations.

The authority will showcase its expansion plans and latest developments designed to increase airport capacity and efficiency in response to rising passenger traffic. Additionally, it will highlight newly introduced services and facilities that enhance the travel experience, ensuring seamless and integrated solutions aligned with global market needs.