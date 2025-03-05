Open Menu

Sharjah Airport Strengthens Global Presence At ITB Berlin 2025

Muhammad Irfan Published March 05, 2025 | 04:15 PM

Sharjah Airport strengthens global presence at ITB Berlin 2025

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Mar, 2025) Sharjah Airport Authority, under the umbrella of the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority, is participating in ITB Berlin 2025, one of the world’s leading travel and tourism exhibitions.

Running until 6th March, the event gathers global industry leaders and exhibitors, reinforcing Sharjah’s position as a key regional and international hub for tourism and trade.

Sharjah Airport Authority aims to leverage this platform to highlight its advanced infrastructure, which enhances passenger experience and supports the emirate’s growing aviation sector.

The participation also focuses on expanding partnerships with airlines, travel agencies, and tourism entities to boost connectivity and introduce new destinations.

The authority will showcase its expansion plans and latest developments designed to increase airport capacity and efficiency in response to rising passenger traffic. Additionally, it will highlight newly introduced services and facilities that enhance the travel experience, ensuring seamless and integrated solutions aligned with global market needs.

Related Topics

World Sharjah Traffic Berlin Hub March Market Commerce Event Industry Airport

Recent Stories

Sharjah Airport strengthens global presence at ITB ..

Sharjah Airport strengthens global presence at ITB Berlin 2025

5 minutes ago
 26th Islamic Arts Festival to kick off in November

26th Islamic Arts Festival to kick off in November

5 minutes ago
 Sharjah Chamber, Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Ind ..

Sharjah Chamber, Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry sign MoU

5 minutes ago
 Al Sajaa hosts 2,000 fasters daily in Sharjah Char ..

Al Sajaa hosts 2,000 fasters daily in Sharjah Charity’s largest Iftar site

50 minutes ago
 EtihadWE enhances agricultural sustainability

EtihadWE enhances agricultural sustainability

50 minutes ago
 Emirates, Malta Tourism Authority forge partnershi ..

Emirates, Malta Tourism Authority forge partnership to enhance inbound tourism

1 hour ago
Sanad, Lion Air sign 5-year MRO agreement for V250 ..

Sanad, Lion Air sign 5-year MRO agreement for V2500 engines

1 hour ago
 Air Traffic Control Forum to discuss air traffic c ..

Air Traffic Control Forum to discuss air traffic control challenges, innovations

2 hours ago
 Infinix Showcases AI-Driven Solar Energy Innovatio ..

Infinix Showcases AI-Driven Solar Energy Innovation at MWC 2025

2 hours ago
 Ayesha Takia reacts to registration of case agains ..

Ayesha Takia reacts to registration of case against her husband Farhan Azmi

2 hours ago
 Dar Al Ber contributes AED5 million to Fathers’ ..

Dar Al Ber contributes AED5 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign

2 hours ago
 ‘Research and Development in Radiological Protec ..

‘Research and Development in Radiological Protection’ white paper launched

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East