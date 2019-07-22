Sharjah Airport welcomes Air Peace’s inaugural flight

(@FahadShabbir)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Jul, 2019) SHARJAH, 22nd July 2019 (WAM) - Sharjah Airport recently received Air Peace’s inaugural flight from Lagos. The Nigerian airline’s first international airport outside Africa, Sharjah Airport offers the advantages of Sharjah’s geographic location and the level of service that the Airport provides to airlines and travellers.

After the plane landed, it was received by a number of officials from the Airport’s management and a delegation from Sharjah Commerce & Tourism Development Authority and Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry. The passengers and crew were welcomed with authentic UAE hospitality.

Ali Salim Al Midfa, Chairman of SAA, said, "We welcome the arrival of Nigeria’s Air Peace, which operates flights from Sharjah Airport as a hub and destination."

He emphasised that the Airport is keen to provide the best services and facilities to Air Peace and all airlines operating from Sharjah Airport to ensure their success and enable them to provide services to passengers efficiently.

"The Emirate of Sharjah is attracting a growing number of tourists and businessmen from various African destinations including Nigeria.

These flights will help to position Sharjah as a centre for tourism, culture and business, attracting more tourists from Africa to Sharjah," added Al Midfa.

Allen Onyema, Air Peace’s Chairman and CEO, said, "We thank the officials of Sharjah Airport Authority and the employees at the Airport for the great support they have provided to Air Peace and for facilitating all procedures necessary to start operating flights to Sharjah."

Onyema emphasised that the services and facilities at the Airport are of the highest international standards and quality, explaining that the flights will help to meet the substantial demand for travel in both directions.

"Air Peace operates flights to Accra, Freetown, Banjul and Dakar in Africa. The Emirate of Sharjah is the airline’s first destination outside Africa. We hope that it will be a central hub for the airline’s global reach, especially as Sharjah’s strategic location is ideal."