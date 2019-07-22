UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sharjah Airport Welcomes Air Peace’s Inaugural Flight

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 36 seconds ago Mon 22nd July 2019 | 11:15 PM

Sharjah Airport welcomes Air Peace’s inaugural flight

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Jul, 2019) SHARJAH, 22nd July 2019 (WAM) - Sharjah Airport recently received Air Peace’s inaugural flight from Lagos. The Nigerian airline’s first international airport outside Africa, Sharjah Airport offers the advantages of Sharjah’s geographic location and the level of service that the Airport provides to airlines and travellers.

After the plane landed, it was received by a number of officials from the Airport’s management and a delegation from Sharjah Commerce & Tourism Development Authority and Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry. The passengers and crew were welcomed with authentic UAE hospitality.

Ali Salim Al Midfa, Chairman of SAA, said, "We welcome the arrival of Nigeria’s Air Peace, which operates flights from Sharjah Airport as a hub and destination."

He emphasised that the Airport is keen to provide the best services and facilities to Air Peace and all airlines operating from Sharjah Airport to ensure their success and enable them to provide services to passengers efficiently.

"The Emirate of Sharjah is attracting a growing number of tourists and businessmen from various African destinations including Nigeria.

These flights will help to position Sharjah as a centre for tourism, culture and business, attracting more tourists from Africa to Sharjah," added Al Midfa.

Allen Onyema, Air Peace’s Chairman and CEO, said, "We thank the officials of Sharjah Airport Authority and the employees at the Airport for the great support they have provided to Air Peace and for facilitating all procedures necessary to start operating flights to Sharjah."

Onyema emphasised that the services and facilities at the Airport are of the highest international standards and quality, explaining that the flights will help to meet the substantial demand for travel in both directions.

"Air Peace operates flights to Accra, Freetown, Banjul and Dakar in Africa. The Emirate of Sharjah is the airline’s first destination outside Africa. We hope that it will be a central hub for the airline’s global reach, especially as Sharjah’s strategic location is ideal."

Related Topics

Africa Business UAE Sharjah Accra Lagos Dakar Freetown Banjul Nigeria Chamber Hub July 2019 Commerce All From Industry Best Airport

Recent Stories

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan rejects news channel's misqu ..

4 minutes ago

UN Chief Urges Sides to Refrain from Escalating Te ..

4 minutes ago

Russia Plans to Boost Agricultural Exports to Saud ..

4 minutes ago

Imran-Trump meeting to play significant role for P ..

4 minutes ago

Punjab Governor describes Prime Minister's US visi ..

4 minutes ago

Ineos has answer to Alaphilippe conundrum, says bo ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.