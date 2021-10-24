Sharjah Airport welcomes first Ukrainian Bees Airlines flight

(@FahadShabbir)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Oct, 2021) Sharjah Airport welcomed the inaugural flight of Ukraine's 'Bees Airlines', arriving from Kiev International Airport.

The flight was greeted by a water salute upon arrival at the Sharjah Airport runway after crossing the traditional water sprinkler arches, in the presence of Ali Salim Al Midfa, Chairman of Sharjah Airport Authority, attended the meeting alongside Sheikh Faisal bin Saud Al Qasimi, Director of Sharjah Airport Authority, and Dr. Oleksandr Khomyak, Consul of Ukraine in Dubai.

Also in presence were Ramy Aziz, CEO of (Tees Tour) Group in the UAE, along with a number of officials from strategic partners at Sharjah Airport.

On this occasion, Ali Salim Al Midfa, Chairman of Sharjah Airport Authority, said, "We welcome Bees Airlines to Sharjah Airport and appreciate their choice in selecting Sharjah as a base and destination to add more traveling options for travellers between the two destinations. An elevated travel experience with our added range of integrated services provided by the airport, including a wider network of regional and international destinations, as well as opportunities to discover tourist and recreational attractions reflect our cultural heritage in the Emirate of Sharjah."

Al Midfa added, "With our airport’s continuous efforts in infrastructure development, Sharjah Airport is now considered one of the major hubs within the global travel and tourism map.

For his part, Aziz said, "We are pleased with our cooperation with our partners at Sharjah Airport, and their continuous support to enhance tourism activity in the Emirate by attracting more visitors from all over the world, especially from Ukraine, whose citizens consider the United Arab Emirates one of the main destinations to visit in the region."

"We will work to provide opportunities for more Ukrainian tourists to visit the UAE, and in return enable citizens and residents of the country to visit Ukraine, through regular flights that will depart to and from the two countries through Sharjah Airport," he added.

The company seeks to take advantage of the increasing route demands and will be operating a Boeing 737-800 on a twice a week schedule every Monday and Saturday at 15:00.

Bees Air has chosen Sharjah Airport due to its strategic location, services provided in accordance with the highest international standards, and quality infrastructure, which helps the aviation company continue its plans of expansion in the region. Additionally, the advanced tourism system, cultural, and entertainment components showcases the diversity that Sharjah enjoys as a tourist destination.