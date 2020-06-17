UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sharjah Airport Welcomes Kenya Airways Cargo

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 17th June 2020 | 02:45 PM

Sharjah Airport welcomes Kenya Airways Cargo

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Jun, 2020) Sharjah Airport continues to expand its cargo network with Kenya Airways Cargo commencing its schedule operations into Sharjah. Kenya Airways operates twice-weekly cargo service with Boeing 787, connecting Sharjah to Nairobi every Sunday and Wednesday.

This new service brings the number of airlines and freighter operators to 22 international and regional and local airlines in May 2020, including seven international scheduled carriers, and 15 irregular cargo airline.

"We are working round the clock to provide the highest level of facilities to our clients in various fields, including the air cargo sector. To keep pace with the increasing demand and growth of this sector in the region, we continue to invest in developing the Air Cargo Centre by providing state-of-the-art facilities and equipment," Ali Salim Al Midfa, Chairman of Sharjah Airport Authority, said.

Al Midfa added that Sharjah Airport remains a major destination on the international air cargo map, as a result of its efforts and investment in infrastructure, and by strengthening the relationships with existing and new partners.

In turn, Dick Murianki, Director Kenya Airways Cargo, commented, "We are very pleased to commence our operations to Sharjah Airport and partner with the dynamic team at the airport."

He added that this route serves as a strategic gateway linking cargo in Africa to the middle East and other parts of the world. The COVID-19 crisis has come with many negatives, but it has also come with opportunities for us to leverage on, particularly in our cargo business.

"We aspire to keep growing this business and be able to foster the economic value chains within Kenya and the rest of Africa. Commencing operations at Sharjah Airport is a step in the right direction," Murianki concluded.

Related Topics

Africa World Business Sharjah Nairobi Kenya Middle East May Sunday 2020 Pace (Pakistan) Limited Airport

Recent Stories

Cricketer Hasan Ali’s video dancing with woman g ..

16 minutes ago

Shurooq to welcome visitors and tourists from arou ..

20 minutes ago

Shaan-e-Pakistan announces SEPMA Music Achievement ..

32 minutes ago

Etihad Airways, Manchester City unveil bespoke kit ..

35 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi University reports surge in number of ap ..

35 minutes ago

Punjab govt bans sale of Dexamethasone at pharmaci ..

37 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.