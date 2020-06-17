Sharjah Airport welcomes Kenya Airways Cargo

(@FahadShabbir)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Jun, 2020) Sharjah Airport continues to expand its cargo network with Kenya Airways Cargo commencing its schedule operations into Sharjah. Kenya Airways operates twice-weekly cargo service with Boeing 787, connecting Sharjah to Nairobi every Sunday and Wednesday.

This new service brings the number of airlines and freighter operators to 22 international and regional and local airlines in May 2020, including seven international scheduled carriers, and 15 irregular cargo airline.

"We are working round the clock to provide the highest level of facilities to our clients in various fields, including the air cargo sector. To keep pace with the increasing demand and growth of this sector in the region, we continue to invest in developing the Air Cargo Centre by providing state-of-the-art facilities and equipment," Ali Salim Al Midfa, Chairman of Sharjah Airport Authority, said.

Al Midfa added that Sharjah Airport remains a major destination on the international air cargo map, as a result of its efforts and investment in infrastructure, and by strengthening the relationships with existing and new partners.

In turn, Dick Murianki, Director Kenya Airways Cargo, commented, "We are very pleased to commence our operations to Sharjah Airport and partner with the dynamic team at the airport."

He added that this route serves as a strategic gateway linking cargo in Africa to the middle East and other parts of the world. The COVID-19 crisis has come with many negatives, but it has also come with opportunities for us to leverage on, particularly in our cargo business.

"We aspire to keep growing this business and be able to foster the economic value chains within Kenya and the rest of Africa. Commencing operations at Sharjah Airport is a step in the right direction," Murianki concluded.