Sharjah allocates 642 sites for Eid Al Fitr prayers

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Mar, 2025) The Sharjah Islamic Affairs Department has announced that it will set up 642 places for Eid Al Fitr prayers across Sharjah. This includes 454 locations in Sharjah City and Al Hamriyah, 103 in the Central Region, and 85 in the Eastern Region.

The department has prepared these prayer areas by ensuring they are ready for worshippers. Special teams have set up audio equipment and organised outdoor spaces to accommodate large crowds of worshippers and their families.

The teams are working closely with the Sharjah Police and the municipality to keep everyone safe and create a comfortable environment for the prayer rituals.

In addition, some prayer rooms and mosques will cater to non-Arabic speakers, including those who speak urdu, Malayalam, Tamil, and English.

There will also be sign language interpretation of the Eid sermon at the Imam Ahmad ibn Hanbal Mosque in the Al Jazzat area.

Eid Al Fitr prayers in Sharjah will take place at different times: 6:28 am in Sharjah City and Al Hamriyah, 6:26 am in Al Dhaid and Al Bataeh, 6:27 am in Al Madam and Mleiha, and at 6:25 am in the Eastern Region.

The department also shared that it has wrapped up its Ramadan activities, which included various programmes to raise religious awareness within the community. They held lessons in mosques explaining the importance of Zakat Al Fitr, how much to give, and when to distribute it. They also discussed the traditions of Eid Al Fitr.

For a complete list of prayer locations and information about the speakers, you can visit: https://sia.gov.ae/eid.gov.ae/eid