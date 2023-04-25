Sharjah allocates AED100 million to reduce fire risks in buildings

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Apr, 2023) Sharjah Municipality has announced that H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has allocated AED100 million for a project aimed at reducing the risk of fires in towers and buildings in the city.

The project involves replacing the flammable aluminum facades in line with the emirate's efforts to enhance the safety and security of its residents.

Obaid Saeed Al Teneiji, Director-General of Sharjah Municipality, expressed his gratitude to the Ruler of Sharjah for supporting and providing the necessary funding for the project. The municipality, in collaboration with the Planning and Survey Department and the Sharjah Civil Defence Authority, will begin implementing the project after the contractor is appointed by the Sharjah government, with the first phase covering 40 high-risk residential towers exceeding 7 floors.

Khalifa Al Suwaidi, Director of Technical Services at Sharjah Municipality, stated that the municipality formed a committee with the Department of Planning and Survey and Sharjah Civil Defence to study the project and inspect buildings with aluminum facades for fire hazards. The project aims to replace aluminum facades with safer materials to reduce the risk of fire and protect residents, properties, and the environment, aligning with the government's priority to ensure building safety in Sharjah.