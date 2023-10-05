Sharjah and Indian Chambers discuss collaborative initiatives to enhance bilateral business ties

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Oct, 2023) The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) today discussed with the SME Chamber of India potential areas of collaboration, information exchange, and ways to support small and medium enterprise (SME) owners.

The two sides also discussed initiatives aimed at enhancing cooperation and communication between the business communities in Sharjah and India.

The discussions were held during a meeting where Abdullah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of SCCI, received Chandrakant Salunkhe, Founder and Chairman of SME Chamber of India and India International Trade Centre.

The meeting, held at the Chamber's headquarters, was also attended by key officials, including Waleed Abdul Rahman Bukhatir, Second Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors, SCCI; Abdulaziz Mohammed Shattaf, Assistant Director-General of the Communication and Business Sector at the Sharjah Chamber; Lalu Samuel, Chairman of the Representative Committee of the Industry Sector Business Group; and other distinguished board members and officials from both sides.

During the business gathering, the two sides explored avenues for activating joint cooperation ahead of the planned visit of a Sharjah trade mission to India next year.

The Sharjah delegation, comprising various economic entities from Sharjah, will be organized as part of the Sharjah Exports Development Centre’s initiative under the Sharjah Chamber to unearth new markets for products and services offered by its members and foster cooperation with Indian counterparts across diverse economic sectors.



Welcoming the Indian guests to the chamber, Al Owais emphasised that the Sharjah Chamber is committed to strengthening ties with the CIMSME.

He highlighted the importance of exchanging expertise and experiences in supporting entrepreneurs and SME owners, adding that the SCCI has excelled in offering support to these vital sectors through various programmes, notably the "Tijara 101" initiative. This initiative plays a significant role in supporting youth, encouraging them to delve into the realms of business and economics.

Salunkhe commended the proactive approach of the Sharjah Chamber in promoting economic and trade relations between Sharjah and India, emphasising the importance of establishing fresh avenues for collaboration, communication, and partnership that would mutually benefit the private sectors in both Sharjah and India.

Salunkhe extended an invitation to the Sharjah Chamber to participate in the upcoming SME exhibition scheduled for February 2024 to foster greater collaboration and partnership between the private sectors in both countries.

