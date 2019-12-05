Sharjah and Japan strengthen cooperation in education and culture

(@imziishan)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Dec, 2019) The Department of Government Relations, DGR, Sharjah, explored the development of bilateral relations with Japan, and discussed ways to exchange experiences and expertise in all fields, with a special focus on culture and education, during a recent visit by senior Japanese officials to the emirate.

Sheikh Majed Al Qasimi, Director of DGR, received Akima Umezawa, Consul-General of Japan in Dubai, and Kosuke Kiga, Consul of Japan in the UAE.

During the meeting, the discussions were centred on ways to enhance bilateral cooperation in the sectors of education, healthcare, innovation, culture and heritage. The two sides also expressed keen interest in furthering the longstanding friendship and cooperation between both countries.

Underlining the historic cultural relations binding Sharjah and Japan, Sheikh Majed Al Qasimi called for broadening the scope of collaboration and joint action to further enrich their mutual experience and expertise, and to nurture their cultural assets.

Sheikh Majed Al Qasimi said, "The meeting reflects Japan’s interest in Sharjah’s culture and vice-versa, and shines a light on our keenness to learn from each others' development processes.

We look forward to exchanging knowledge and expertise with Japan, especially in sectors that are strong and currently emerging in Sharjah, and are pillars of our sustainable development strategy."

The Japanese delegates lauded Sharjah’s distinguished achievements in preserving, promoting and disseminating local culture at the regional and global levels, expressing that these contributions have been key to the emirate being named as the UNESCO World Book Capital 2019. They also emphasised the close relations between Tokyo and Sharjah, and the importance of further enhancing cooperation in all fields, particularly culture and education.

The Department of Government Relations was established in 2014, following the vision and directives of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to provide the emirate and its international partners with a platform for cooperation and diplomacy. As the centre of culture, education, and innovation in the UAE, the emirate's international reach spans the globe. The department supports this outreach by representing Sharjah abroad, welcoming international delegations, and partnering with strategic cities that share Sharjah's core values.