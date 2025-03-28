Sharjah Animation Conference announces 3rd edition awards

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Mar, 2025) SHARJAH, 28th March, 2025 (WAM) – The Sharjah Animation Conference (SAC), a premier global gathering for animation industry specialists and leaders, as well as aspiring and emerging creative talents, has announced its call for entries for their awards programme at its upcoming third edition.

Organised by the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA), the four-day event, which will take place from May 1 to 4 at Expo Center Sharjah, invites talented animators and creatives from around the world to compete in the ‘Pitch the Project Award’ and the ‘Book Trailer Award’ categories.

With a total prize pool of $20,000, the top three winners in each category will stand a chance to share in $10,000 respectively, and in addition to the cash prizes, winners will gain exclusive access to industry experts, and be provided a global stage to showcase their work, connect with peers, and explore new opportunities in the evolving world of animation.

Submissions for the Pitch the Project Award are open until April 15, while entries for the Book Trailer Award will be accepted until April 21. The winners will be announced during the SAC closing ceremony on May 4.

The Pitch the Project Award invites artists, producers, writers, and creatives from around the world to develop a pitch for an animated series designed for preschoolers or young children. The project must draw inspiration from the region’s rich culture, traditions, and heritage.

The top three winners will receive cash prizes, with US 5,000 awarded to the first-place winner, 3,000 to second place, and 2,000 to third place. This award seeks to foster innovative storytelling in children's animation while promoting cultural diversity, dialogue, and mutual understanding through creative expression.

Submissions must be in PDF format, limited to 15 slides, and no larger than 20 MB. The pitch should include a captivating title, a compelling concept, detailed character descriptions, a well-structured narrative, and an episode outline highlighting key plot points.

Participants may also enhance their submissions with optional supporting materials such as character sketches, concept art, and mood boards to showcase the series' artistic vision.

The Book Trailer Award celebrates the championing of literature through visual storytelling, recognising the artistry involved in crafting compelling promotional videos for books. This prestigious accolade honors creative professionals who skillfully capture a book’s essence, igniting readers’ imaginations through short, engaging trailers. Inspired by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, the award not only elevates the importance of books on the global stage but also reinforces Sharjah’s position as a cultural capital in the region, and further cementing the emirate’s status as a leading force in the publishing industry.

This year’s challenge requires participants to create a promotional video for the book ‘Dooq Dooq’ by Shereen Sabbagh, and published by Hachette Antoine. Part of the ‘Sakaker... Sweet Stories’ series, the book explores the theme of hearing impairment, offering children a way to understand and visualise physical differences.

More details on the book and award criteria are available on the official conference website: https://www.sharjahanimation.com/awards/book-trailer-award-nda.

The Sharjah Animation Conference celebrates the innovation and artistry within the animation industry, bringing together content creators, professionals, and animation enthusiasts from around the world. The 4-day conference includes workshops, talks, film screenings, and exhibitions led by award-winning artists and industry experts to encourage creativity, inspire professionalism, and serve as a central point for exchange and collaboration within the animation world.