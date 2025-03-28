Sharjah Animation Conference Announces 3rd Edition Awards
Muhammad Irfan Published March 28, 2025 | 05:00 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Mar, 2025) SHARJAH, 28th March, 2025 (WAM) – The Sharjah Animation Conference (SAC), a premier global gathering for animation industry specialists and leaders, as well as aspiring and emerging creative talents, has announced its call for entries for their awards programme at its upcoming third edition.
Organised by the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA), the four-day event, which will take place from May 1 to 4 at Expo Center Sharjah, invites talented animators and creatives from around the world to compete in the ‘Pitch the Project Award’ and the ‘Book Trailer Award’ categories.
With a total prize pool of $20,000, the top three winners in each category will stand a chance to share in $10,000 respectively, and in addition to the cash prizes, winners will gain exclusive access to industry experts, and be provided a global stage to showcase their work, connect with peers, and explore new opportunities in the evolving world of animation.
Submissions for the Pitch the Project Award are open until April 15, while entries for the Book Trailer Award will be accepted until April 21. The winners will be announced during the SAC closing ceremony on May 4.
The Pitch the Project Award invites artists, producers, writers, and creatives from around the world to develop a pitch for an animated series designed for preschoolers or young children. The project must draw inspiration from the region’s rich culture, traditions, and heritage.
The top three winners will receive cash prizes, with US 5,000 awarded to the first-place winner, 3,000 to second place, and 2,000 to third place. This award seeks to foster innovative storytelling in children's animation while promoting cultural diversity, dialogue, and mutual understanding through creative expression.
Submissions must be in PDF format, limited to 15 slides, and no larger than 20 MB. The pitch should include a captivating title, a compelling concept, detailed character descriptions, a well-structured narrative, and an episode outline highlighting key plot points.
Participants may also enhance their submissions with optional supporting materials such as character sketches, concept art, and mood boards to showcase the series' artistic vision.
The Book Trailer Award celebrates the championing of literature through visual storytelling, recognising the artistry involved in crafting compelling promotional videos for books. This prestigious accolade honors creative professionals who skillfully capture a book’s essence, igniting readers’ imaginations through short, engaging trailers. Inspired by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, the award not only elevates the importance of books on the global stage but also reinforces Sharjah’s position as a cultural capital in the region, and further cementing the emirate’s status as a leading force in the publishing industry.
This year’s challenge requires participants to create a promotional video for the book ‘Dooq Dooq’ by Shereen Sabbagh, and published by Hachette Antoine. Part of the ‘Sakaker... Sweet Stories’ series, the book explores the theme of hearing impairment, offering children a way to understand and visualise physical differences.
More details on the book and award criteria are available on the official conference website: https://www.sharjahanimation.com/awards/book-trailer-award-nda.
The Sharjah Animation Conference celebrates the innovation and artistry within the animation industry, bringing together content creators, professionals, and animation enthusiasts from around the world. The 4-day conference includes workshops, talks, film screenings, and exhibitions led by award-winning artists and industry experts to encourage creativity, inspire professionalism, and serve as a central point for exchange and collaboration within the animation world.
Recent Stories
DEWA receives highest rating from UAE Internal Auditors Association for conforma ..
Sharjah Animation Conference announces 3rd edition awards
Fathers’ Endowment campaign raises over AED 3.72 billion from more than 277,00 ..
Sharjah Department of Culture unveils 2025 cultural programme
LHC CJ Aalia Neelum launches health insurance facility for its Judges
The Ultimate AI Experience is Here – Unveiling Infinix NOTE 50 Series with Fre ..
TRENDS insight explores role of AI in global conflict resolution
Strong 7.7 earthquake hits Myanmar with damages reported in Thailand
Court grans bail to Journalist Waheed Murad picked from his Islamabad residence
Rabdan Academy enhances security, innovation in Abu Dhabi through pioneering res ..
UAE Team Emirates-XRG seals victory in Italy, Catalunya
National T20 Cup 2024-25: Lahore Blues beat Peshawar to lift trophy
More Stories From Middle East
-
DEWA receives highest rating from UAE Internal Auditors Association for conformance to international ..5 minutes ago
-
Qasr Al Watan welcomes Eid Al Fitr with festive celebrations6 minutes ago
-
Abu Dhabi prepares to welcome global health leaders to Abu Dhabi Global Health Week 20256 minutes ago
-
Unsustainable fashion, textiles in focus for International Day of Zero Waste 20256 minutes ago
-
Sharjah Animation Conference announces 3rd edition awards6 minutes ago
-
Fathers’ Endowment campaign raises over AED 3.72 billion from more than 277,000 contributors51 minutes ago
-
Quake-hit Bangkok declared disaster area51 minutes ago
-
Sharjah Department of Culture unveils 2025 cultural programme1 hour ago
-
Kuwait oil price up to US$77.542 hours ago
-
Emirates Publishers Association sponsors young Emirati publishers at London, Bologna Book Fairs2 hours ago
-
TRENDS insight explores role of AI in global conflict resolution3 hours ago
-
Strong 7.7 earthquake hits Myanmar with damages reported in Thailand3 hours ago