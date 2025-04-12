Sharjah Animation Conference announces world-renowned animators

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Apr, 2025) The Sharjah Animation Conference (SAC) returns for its 3rd annual edition, taking place from 1st to 4th May at Expo Centre Sharjah, with an extensive programme designed for animation enthusiasts, students, artists and the broader community.

Headlining this year's event are renowned Disney animators Tom Bancroft, CEO of Pencilish Animation Studios, known for his work on Disney classics, and Tony Bancroft, animator for iconic films such as “Mulan” and “Aladdin”, alongside celebrated character designer Sandro Cleuzo, known for Anastasia, Tarzan, and Chip’n Dale. Notably, acclaimed artists Masayuki Miyaji and Tamiya Terashima, both of whom have collaborated with Japan’s prestigious Studio Ghibli—celebrated worldwide for Spirited Away and Tales from Earthsea —will take the stage at SAC to share their creative journeys and behind-the-scenes experiences from working on some of the studio’s most iconic productions.

The programme is organised by Sharjah Book Authority under the supervision of Khoula Al Mujaini, Executive Director of the Sharjah Animation Conference, in collaboration with Pietro Pinettie, the conference’s Artistic Director, ensuring a bold, international vision rooted in cultural and educational excellence.