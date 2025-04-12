Open Menu

Sharjah Animation Conference Announces World-renowned Animators

Umer Jamshaid Published April 12, 2025 | 05:15 PM

Sharjah Animation Conference announces world-renowned animators

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Apr, 2025) The Sharjah Animation Conference (SAC) returns for its 3rd annual edition, taking place from 1st to 4th May at Expo Centre Sharjah, with an extensive programme designed for animation enthusiasts, students, artists and the broader community.

Headlining this year's event are renowned Disney animators Tom Bancroft, CEO of Pencilish Animation Studios, known for his work on Disney classics, and Tony Bancroft, animator for iconic films such as “Mulan” and “Aladdin”, alongside celebrated character designer Sandro Cleuzo, known for Anastasia, Tarzan, and Chip’n Dale. Notably, acclaimed artists Masayuki Miyaji and Tamiya Terashima, both of whom have collaborated with Japan’s prestigious Studio Ghibli—celebrated worldwide for Spirited Away and Tales from Earthsea —will take the stage at SAC to share their creative journeys and behind-the-scenes experiences from working on some of the studio’s most iconic productions.

The programme is organised by Sharjah Book Authority under the supervision of Khoula Al Mujaini, Executive Director of the Sharjah Animation Conference, in collaboration with Pietro Pinettie, the conference’s Artistic Director, ensuring a bold, international vision rooted in cultural and educational excellence.

Related Topics

Film And Movies Sharjah Japan May Event From Share

Recent Stories

US exempts Chinese computers, phones from tariffs

US exempts Chinese computers, phones from tariffs

4 hours ago
 Saudi Arabia welcomes Oman’s hosting of Iran-U.S ..

Saudi Arabia welcomes Oman’s hosting of Iran-U.S. talks

4 hours ago
 Israeli army continues military operations in Tulk ..

Israeli army continues military operations in Tulkarm, its camps

4 hours ago
 GCC Secretary-General welcomes Oman’s hosting of ..

GCC Secretary-General welcomes Oman’s hosting of Iran-US talks

4 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed holds phone call with Sultanate ..

Abdullah bin Zayed holds phone call with Sultanate of Oman’s Minister of Forei ..

4 hours ago
 21 martyred, 64 injured in one day in Gaza

21 martyred, 64 injured in one day in Gaza

5 hours ago
PSL 10: Karachi Kings defeat Multan Sultans by fou ..

PSL 10: Karachi Kings defeat Multan Sultans by four wickets

5 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Police warn against rumours, misinformat ..

Abu Dhabi Police warn against rumours, misinformation

6 hours ago
 Beijing airport cancels over 400 flights due to st ..

Beijing airport cancels over 400 flights due to strong winds

6 hours ago
 Expo Osaka 2025 officially opens in Japan

Expo Osaka 2025 officially opens in Japan

6 hours ago
 UAE President receives US Congress delegation

UAE President receives US Congress delegation

8 hours ago
 Arabic Language Academy in Sharjah hosts delegatio ..

Arabic Language Academy in Sharjah hosts delegation from Italian University

8 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East