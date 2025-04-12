Sharjah Animation Conference Announces World-renowned Animators
Umer Jamshaid Published April 12, 2025 | 05:15 PM
SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Apr, 2025) The Sharjah Animation Conference (SAC) returns for its 3rd annual edition, taking place from 1st to 4th May at Expo Centre Sharjah, with an extensive programme designed for animation enthusiasts, students, artists and the broader community.
Headlining this year's event are renowned Disney animators Tom Bancroft, CEO of Pencilish Animation Studios, known for his work on Disney classics, and Tony Bancroft, animator for iconic films such as “Mulan” and “Aladdin”, alongside celebrated character designer Sandro Cleuzo, known for Anastasia, Tarzan, and Chip’n Dale. Notably, acclaimed artists Masayuki Miyaji and Tamiya Terashima, both of whom have collaborated with Japan’s prestigious Studio Ghibli—celebrated worldwide for Spirited Away and Tales from Earthsea —will take the stage at SAC to share their creative journeys and behind-the-scenes experiences from working on some of the studio’s most iconic productions.
The programme is organised by Sharjah Book Authority under the supervision of Khoula Al Mujaini, Executive Director of the Sharjah Animation Conference, in collaboration with Pietro Pinettie, the conference’s Artistic Director, ensuring a bold, international vision rooted in cultural and educational excellence.
Recent Stories
US exempts Chinese computers, phones from tariffs
Saudi Arabia welcomes Oman’s hosting of Iran-U.S. talks
Israeli army continues military operations in Tulkarm, its camps
GCC Secretary-General welcomes Oman’s hosting of Iran-US talks
Abdullah bin Zayed holds phone call with Sultanate of Oman’s Minister of Forei ..
21 martyred, 64 injured in one day in Gaza
PSL 10: Karachi Kings defeat Multan Sultans by four wickets
Abu Dhabi Police warn against rumours, misinformation
Beijing airport cancels over 400 flights due to strong winds
Expo Osaka 2025 officially opens in Japan
UAE President receives US Congress delegation
Arabic Language Academy in Sharjah hosts delegation from Italian University
More Stories From Middle East
-
US exempts Chinese computers, phones from tariffs4 hours ago
-
Saudi Arabia welcomes Oman’s hosting of Iran-U.S. talks4 hours ago
-
Israeli army continues military operations in Tulkarm, its camps4 hours ago
-
GCC Secretary-General welcomes Oman’s hosting of Iran-US talks4 hours ago
-
Abdullah bin Zayed holds phone call with Sultanate of Oman’s Minister of Foreign Affairs to discus ..4 hours ago
-
21 martyred, 64 injured in one day in Gaza5 hours ago
-
Abu Dhabi Police warn against rumours, misinformation6 hours ago
-
Beijing airport cancels over 400 flights due to strong winds6 hours ago
-
Expo Osaka 2025 officially opens in Japan6 hours ago
-
UAE President receives US Congress delegation8 hours ago
-
Arabic Language Academy in Sharjah hosts delegation from Italian University8 hours ago
-
Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends Mohammed Ali Alblooshi wedding reception8 hours ago